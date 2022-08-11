Charlotte defender Guzman Corujo (ACL) out for season

Charlotte FC defender Guzman Corujo is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL.

Corujo was injured in the first half of Saturday’s 3-2 loss against the Chicago Fire.

Corujo, who turned 26 earlier this month, had started every match this season for the expansion team. He scored one goal in 25 games.

“He looks like he’s going to be out for the remainder of the season,” coach Christian Lattanzio told reporters. “He still is an important part of our team, even though he will be more occupied with his recovery. We will be there for him on that side. But also, for me, he’s an important player and person to help us develop our team. We want him to still be very close to us, to help us, to look at the defensive side of the game.”

Corujo played for Nacional in his native Uruguay from 2017-21 before signing with Charlotte in August 2021.

–Field Level Media

