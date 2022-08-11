Hailey Bieber Swears By This Viral TikTok Product — Shop Now

Mega Agency

Hailey Baldwin recently launched her own skincare line, Rhode Skin. So, it's surprising to learn that the entrepreneur is a fan of a particular viral TikTok item from another brand.

In a video shared on her YouTube account, she discussed her love of Beautystat products during Black History month. The supermodel hosted a series on her channel titled "Black-Owned Business Spotlight." She admitted that the Beautystat Universal C Refiner Serum product had completely transformed her skin.

The popular serum helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. The brand was founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson , who took five years to formulate the miracle product — but clearly it was worth it.

Robinson is considered a veteran in the industry, working with brands like Estée Lauder and Revlon prior to creating BeautyStat. "Before I launched my own beauty brand, BeautyStat launched as a social media agency 11 years ago. After spending over 15 years working for brands like Clinique, Estée Lauder, Revlon, Avon, and L’Oréal, I saw a new trend emerging — social media," Robinson explained to Cosmoprof . "In the mid-2000s, I saw the fast rise in social media (Facebook and Twitter emerged), and I felt there needed to be an online community where consumers can connect with beauty experts in order to learn more about what beauty products worked and didn’t. So I created BeautyStat."

The rescue serum has been clinically proven to target cellular aging, firm the skin, shrink pores and gently exfoliate. "Our Universal C Skin Refiner is the world’s first 20% vitamin C serum containing stabilized L-ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C) through a patented encapsulated system promising maximum potency delivering the fastest results. No other product available contains the same potency as our Universal C Skin Refiner," the brand said in a statement of the product.

Currently, the serum is available on Amazon and at beautystat.com .

Keep scrolling to shop BeautyStat products!

Amazon

BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner retails for $80 at amazon.com .

Amazon

BeautyStat's Eye Perfector Retails for $58.50 at amazon.com .

Amazon

BeautyStat's Mini Universal Essentials Skin Care Kit retails for $39 at amazon.com .