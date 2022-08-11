ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hailey Bieber Swears By This Viral TikTok Product — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ATXo_0hDs1qYj00
Mega Agency

Hailey Baldwin recently launched her own skincare line, Rhode Skin. So, it's surprising to learn that the entrepreneur is a fan of a particular viral TikTok item from another brand.

In a video shared on her YouTube account, she discussed her love of Beautystat products during Black History month. The supermodel hosted a series on her channel titled "Black-Owned Business Spotlight." She admitted that the Beautystat Universal C Refiner Serum product had completely transformed her skin.

The popular serum helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. The brand was founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson , who took five years to formulate the miracle product — but clearly it was worth it.

Robinson is considered a veteran in the industry, working with brands like Estée Lauder and Revlon prior to creating BeautyStat. "Before I launched my own beauty brand, BeautyStat launched as a social media agency 11 years ago. After spending over 15 years working for brands like Clinique, Estée Lauder, Revlon, Avon, and L’Oréal, I saw a new trend emerging — social media," Robinson explained to Cosmoprof . "In the mid-2000s, I saw the fast rise in social media (Facebook and Twitter emerged), and I felt there needed to be an online community where consumers can connect with beauty experts in order to learn more about what beauty products worked and didn’t. So I created BeautyStat."

The rescue serum has been clinically proven to target cellular aging, firm the skin, shrink pores and gently exfoliate. "Our Universal C Skin Refiner is the world’s first 20% vitamin C serum containing stabilized L-ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C) through a patented encapsulated system promising maximum potency delivering the fastest results. No other product available contains the same potency as our Universal C Skin Refiner," the brand said in a statement of the product.

Currently, the serum is available on Amazon and at beautystat.com .

Keep scrolling to shop BeautyStat products!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAk1J_0hDs1qYj00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner retails for $80 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otPEj_0hDs1qYj00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BeautyStat's Eye Perfector Retails for $58.50 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBc2G_0hDs1qYj00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

BeautyStat's Mini Universal Essentials Skin Care Kit retails for $39 at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Hailey Bieber-Approved Bronzer Is ‘Sun in a Pan’—& It’s Going Viral on TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Summer has somehow whizzed by in the blink of an eye. I don’t know about you, but I still haven’t spent nearly as much time in the sun as I’d like. My skin could definitely use more picnics, bike rides and impromptu walks. If you’re like me and wondering where the season went and how to achieve a glowing tan in a short amount of time, Hailey Bieber and TikTok have our backs with a product that’ll put all of its counterparts to shame. Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is a lifesaver...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elle

Ok, So You Want Hailey Bieber's Nails? Here's How

Unless you've been living inside a nail dryer, you've seen Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nail trend on TikTok, Reels, or maybe even your local nail salon. Search #HaileyBieberNails on TikTok, and you're instantly inundated with over 78 million views showcasing the model's various trendsetting manicures. Mellow Bar in New York City has even added the "Hailey Bieber Manicure" to their service menu. Color Camp, an LA-based nail brand that sells custom press-ons, released their very own Bieber-inspired set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

I Tried the ‘Weirdest Foundation Ever’ Going Viral on TikTok & Here Are My Thoughts

When I see friends or TikTokers who I think are friends trying a luxury foundation and loving it, I think, well, of course. It better be good for that price! But when I spotted Chanel’s Les Beiges Water Fresh Foundation going super viral on TikTok, I took a second look. The medium-coverage skin tint looks nothing like a typical foundation. Instead, it resembles little drops of pigment suspended in water — and comes with the tiniest brush. Yes, I had to try it. Chanel sent me three shades to try and I chose B10 (there are 15 in total). Because this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Hailey Baldwin
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Grow Longer Eyelashes

While a great mascara or some high-quality extensions can do wonders when it comes to creating the illusion of longer, thicker eyelashes, there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of being able to go au naturel and still feel confident in their length. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with the fullest lashes around—but there are a few things that can help get us a little closer to that ranking.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Why Gen Z Is Still Obsessed With Fast Fashion

Brands such as Shein, H&M, Forever 21, Zara and more, seemingly have a chokehold on Gen Z — despite the generation’s high value on sustainability. Here’s why. In ThredUp’s Global Data 2022 Consumer Survey, 1,989 people, aged 16-25, were asked questions about their shopping behaviors ahead of the back-to-school season, as well as their relationship with fast fashion. What they found was 1 in 3 respondents said they were addicted to fast fashion due to its low prices coupled with pressures of social media. Forty percent of college students said they browse fashion sites or apps at least once a day, for instance,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Cosmetics#Business Industry#Linus Business#Revlon#Clinique
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Sends Words Of Love & Support To Britney Spears As Kevin Federline Drama Rages On

She's got her back! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send a message of support to Britney Spears as the pop star wades through the fallout of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's recent tell-all interview. The former backup dancer shockingly revealed Spears hadn't seen their teenage sons for months, by their own choice, and that he believes her controversial, 13-year conservatorship "saved her life.""In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

Former Kiehl’s president Chris Salgardo launches Atwater, a grooming brand for men

Former president of Kiehl’s Chris Salgardo dedicated 18 years of his career to leading the New York-based brand to becoming one of the best-selling beauty brands in history. Today, more than two years after leaving Kiehl’s, Salgardo launches Atwater, a men’s grooming range named after his father’s hometown in California. At launch, Atwater will comprise of 10 products—ranging from cleanser to exfoliant to moisturizer—and will be available via direct-to-consumer channels as well as in Nordstrom store locations in the United States.
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

How To Achieve Hailey Bieber's Favorite High-Sock Trend — Shop The Iconic Shoe Styles

Hailey Bieber has been absolutely loving the high-sock and sneaker trend lately. The model even hit Instagram on Sunday, August 14, with a collection of photos showcasing a variety of outfits she has been recently sporting. Among the luxe-looks included three different designer ensembles with one common theme — cuffed crew socks and shoes.This model-off-duty aesthetic — which is also adored by Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other top celebrity models — is so easy to replicate, and so comfy to wear!HAILEY BIEBER SWEARS BY THIS VIRAL TIKTOK PRODUCT — SHOP NOWKeep scrolling to check out how Hailey...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

The 20 best celebrity makeup brand products, according to experts

We're in the era of celebrity beauty brands, and with so many star-powered lines out there — from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow and more — we looked to professional makeup artists to help us narrow down which products are actually worth it. Here, find the top picks from MUA-beloved celebrity makeup lines.
MAKEUP
OK! Magazine

How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon

Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation. As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion, carry the aesthetic over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams. Whether heading off to college and in need of some dorm decor inspiration or simply wanting to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine. So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!'THE HOME EDIT' STARS CLEA & JOANNA SHARE SEASONAL TRANSITION TIPS, NEW COLLECTION AT WALMARTKeep...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cheddar News

Walmart Announces Paramount+ Partnership

A new partnership between Walmart and Paramount+ is shaking up the streaming space. Walmart+ subscribers will now have access to the Paramount+ ad-supported tier starting in September, creating a new advantage for Walmart as it competes with Amazon, which has long had streaming and content offerings through its Prime membership. Seth Schachner, managing director of Strat Americas, visited Cheddar News to discuss the partnership and the broader impact it will have on the industry — and whether it’s a smart move for Paramount. “This space is tremendously competitive and you're starting to see a lot of customer churn between these services even with the biggest, which is Netflix,” he said. “So, it makes total sense if you're Paramount to try and ally with someone who's been a partner of yours for a long time.”
BUSINESS
WWD

Balenciaga Is Selling $250 Shoelace Earrings — Here’s Where You Can Buy Them.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you thought shoelaces were simply a functional piece of footwear, Balenciaga is proving you — and all of us — wrong. The brand just debuted a pair of classic-looking black shoelaces with white lines, just as you would see on sneakers, but tied as a bow and crafted into an earring. According to Matches Fashion, “Balenciaga’s black bow earrings are made from shoelaces, highlighting Demna’s ability to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewelry collection.” And for those wondering, no, you don’t have to pull the shoelace through your pierced ear — they have post-back fastenings to keep the bow intact and easily take on and off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr Just Launched a Customizable Version

By now, we know that getting the snatched, toned, youthful faces of supermodels and celebrities involves more than just investing in a new moisturizer or serum. To get their photoshoot-ready appearances, they use specialized devices like the NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device, which uses microcurrents to stimulate muscles for a lifted appearance. Used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, NuFace has now come out with a customizable version that custom-tailors treatments to your face's needs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Shared Her $15 Secret to Healthy Nails

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish is all about the super-long manicure, but her passion for nail care goes waaay beyond cool designs and lengthy acrylics and gels. According to Billie, she's a nail care buff and depends on one $15 product to keep her nails feeling strong.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

I Tried Aldi’s Olaplex Dupes & The Results Surprised Me

By now you probably know that Aldi's beauty offering is not to be sniffed at. We've long thought that its makeup and skincare products under the name Lacura are similar to some designer brands like Charlotte Tilbury, YSL and Glossier. Aldi's foray into haircare is just as impressive. Last year...
HAIR CARE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

99K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy