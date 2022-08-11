Read full article on original website
Related
Besiktas want to take struggling Dele Alli from Everton
Besiktas are pushing to sign Dele Alli from Everton, who are unlikely to stand in the attacker’s way if he decides that he wants to leave the club this month. Alli has struggled since joining Everton from Tottenham in January, failing to score once in 13 appearances for the Goodison Park club, and he could be set for his second move this year.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic linked with loan move to Newcastle United
USMNT star Christian Pulisic is the target of a potential loan move to Newcastle United, according to a report in The Athletic. Per the report, Pulisic, 23, is one of several targets Newcastle are looking at to bolster their attack between now and the end of the summer transfer window on Sept. 1. They have asked if he is available on loan, along with the likes of Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
