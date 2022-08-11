USMNT star Christian Pulisic is the target of a potential loan move to Newcastle United, according to a report in The Athletic. Per the report, Pulisic, 23, is one of several targets Newcastle are looking at to bolster their attack between now and the end of the summer transfer window on Sept. 1. They have asked if he is available on loan, along with the likes of Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO