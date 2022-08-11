Is Joanna Borov Expecting A Baby?

Model Joanna Borov was spotted wearing all pink on Sunset Plaza checking baby stores!

The Polish model enjoyed a sunny afternoon in West Hollywood — at the celebrities' favorite spot. The blonde bombshell was drinking coffee while relaxing checking baby stores despite the harsh sun and high temperature. She claims to be single and taking her career as a priority but, why would she spend the day looking for baby’s clothes? Is there something Joanna is not telling us?

By the look of her flat belly, we can’t tell that she’s pregnant, although it wouldn’t be noticed in the first couple of months.

Her representatives were contacted to confirm the news, but no answer has been received.

Joanna is one of the most popular models from Poland. She moved to Los Angeles just before the Covid-19 pandemic to continue her career in the entertainment industry. Before that, she gained popularity in Europe for winning Miss Motors Formula 1 Monaco and sharing her lavish London lifestyle on social media. Joanna performed at major fashion weeks in London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. She appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine and Maxim New Zeland as the “American Dream."

She was expected to show up during Miami Swim Week, like the years before, but instead, she stayed in sunny California and judged the Miss Swimsuit USA pageant.

Would that be a sign of her pregnancy?

Stay posted for more news!