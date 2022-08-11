Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection

It’s no wonder typically Victoria Beckham is her own muse. The singer and designer took to Instagram yesterday to model one of the designs from her newest VB Body capsule collection.

In the video, Beckham shows off the luminosity of a green dress in the mirror. In line with the season, the vivid green piece comprised of knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with Beckham’s two-toned heels.

“I’m so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!! This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much as I do!” she captioned, rounding off the post with two green heart emojis.

Beckham followed up her post with others showcasing more of the collection, including a cream-colored cropped cardigan, one-shoulder blush dress, and strapped mini dress with a scalloped composition across its back and hemline.

VB Body is the latest line from Beckham, whose designs transcend a singular mode, creating attire that can style as either casual everyday wear or dressed up for a more formal look. Described as a “permanent capsule collection,” the line features a range of dress, skirt, legging, and top styles like its one-shoulder dress also in an emerald color, similar to the hue Beckham showcases to a blush-toned legging, bandeau top set, and V-neck bodysuits available in black or brown.

VB Body continues its scintillating color palette with several red-orange dress ensembles in two distinct forms: a sleeveless mini dress and a one-shoulder with a center back split. Each style’s arrangement features knitwear fabric like the one Beckham premiered to provide a comfortable feel and long-lasting quality.

You can shop Victoria Beckham’s VB Body capsule collection now.