Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday.

Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour . The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York.

For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and multiple deep pockets that gave the jacket a utilitarian feel. For bottoms, Gaga wore slouchy light-wash mom jeans that leaned casual and cozy like the trench. Going incognito, Gaga wore a large black baseball cap and wide black sunglasses that masked the star’s face quite well.

Differing from the comfortable wears, Gaga stepped into black stiletto boots that elevated the otherwise casual ensemble to something more fashion-forward.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike.

More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear like the ones she wore today. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Take on your day in these sleek black boots.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Delilah boots, $35 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Yale boots, $179 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228 .

Check out some of the intense looks Gaga has pulled on-stage for the “Chromatic Ball.”

