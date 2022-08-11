ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say Their Butt Is ‘Firmer Than Ever’ After Using This Plumping Booty Mask—‘Expect Amazing Results’

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwihV_0hDs1ZkU00

I write about skincare a lot, yet very few times have products catered towards the butt passed my radar; the beauty industry mostly touts formulas that focus on other areas below the neck, such as the hands and chest. I’m a firm believer it’s imperative to show love to every inch of your skin, especially one of the region’s responsible for our self-confidence (just speaking honestly here.)

That’s why the Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask deserves its own special call-out—just take it from one reviewer who said it “felt like their booty had gone through the gym because it’s firmer than ever” after using it.

No, you won’t find garbage ingredients hiding within the tub’s walls; instead the plumping mask contains Australian White Clay (which is also found in another one of our favorite masks ) to detoxify the skin, soothe irritation and minimize bumpy texture across the cheeks, while nourishing helpers like vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and macadamia oil leave the skin soft and smooth. But perhaps most intriguing, the mask leans on ‘slimming technology’ A.K.A. a blend of artichoke extract, levan and caffeine to naturally lift the booty, reduce the appearance of cellulite, and boost the area’s firmness.

Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask



Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask $39.99


Buy Now

All you need to do to unlock the mask’s benefits is massage the product in an upward motion on damp or dry skin for up to 2 minutes, before letting it sit for 5 to 10 minutes so the clay can sink deep into the skin. The brand recommends applying the mask 1 to 2 times per week for the best results. And according to its many fans, you’ll see them fairly quickly.

RELATED: This TikTok-Viral Brand Dropped a Mask That ‘Transforms’ Skin After One Application—& We Have a Discount

“This is the best mask I’ve ever tried for my bum. Pair it with Booty Elixir and expect amazing results right away,” raved one shopper.

The mask even helps with breakouts, according to another. “I’ve had trouble with butt acne and I couldn’t understand why or [how to] even get rid of it,” they wrote. “I’ve only been using the booty mask for a week and a half and already I have such great progress on my acne. It’s practically gone!”

Another wild skincare hoax? Maybe. But after reading through the countless reviews, we’d say probably not.

Put the Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask to the test yourself by snagging it for $40—as another reviewer put it: “Goodbye stretch marks, butt acnes, blemishes and hello fairer, softer and tighter booty!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0hDs1ZkU00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This TikTok-Viral Brand Dropped a Mask That ‘Transforms’ Skin After One Application—& We Have a Discount

Everyone knows skincare is a long game; it can take weeks for a product’s benefits to visibly show. Fast-acting skincare that actually works can be hard to come by, that’s why whenever I hear of a formula capable of cutting down the waiting time, it’s like a godsend. Lucky for us all, one TikTok-viral brand has unmasked the key to overnight results with one its most recent launches. Even better, we’ve secured the discount code SC15 specifically for StyleCaster readers.  Australian company Sand & Sky is most notably known for its Pink Clay Range, which includes the bestselling Porefining Face Mask...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

This $16 Fast-Acting Cream Transforms Aging Skin So Well, Shoppers Are Skipping Foundation

Believe it or not, there’s no better place to discover your next skincare hero than on Amazon. The retailer carries a surplus of under-the-radar formulas that have the ability to transform your skin concerns without breaking the bank. Whether your regimen is in need of a hydrating face oil, a brightening eye cream or a wrinkle-correcting cream, you’re bound to find just what you need—and often on sale. Take the Kleem Organics Advanced Corrective Moisturizer; the top-seller is down to $16 right now. The fast-acting cream has over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for many reasons, one of which is how...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#The Mask#Plumping#Vitamin E#Australian
StyleCaster

Target Will Literally Customize The Perfect Skincare Routine For You—Here’s How

I get it; skincare is overwhelming. I literally work in beauty and it still gets confusing for me. There are just so many products out there, so many steps to maintain a balanced routine and not enough time in the day to make sense of it all. But! I will say that getting in to some sort of routine is absolutely necessary. Unless you’re in your teens, you really can’t get away with sleeping in your makeup or using a bar of soap to wash the day off of your face anymore. If you’re feeling totally lost at where to start, Pure Culture...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game

Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring?  The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
StyleCaster

Bachelorette’s Johnny Has a Big Surprise Ahead—Here’s What Happens With Gabby

As one of the most mysterious men this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Johnny from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it far with Gabby. Johnny is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Who Are Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winners? Here’s Who They End Up With

Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Pugh Just Revealed She Broke Up With Zach Braff After 3 Years of Dating—Talking About It Gives Her a ‘Lumpy Throat’

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bachelorette’s Zach Has a Wild Twist This Season—Here’s How It Affects Him & Rachel

As one to watch this season, fans want to know more about Zach from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Rachel. Zach is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

I Tried the ‘Weirdest Foundation Ever’ Going Viral on TikTok & Here Are My Thoughts

When I see friends or TikTokers who I think are friends trying a luxury foundation and loving it, I think, well, of course. It better be good for that price! But when I spotted Chanel’s Les Beiges Water Fresh Foundation going super viral on TikTok, I took a second look. The medium-coverage skin tint looks nothing like a typical foundation. Instead, it resembles little drops of pigment suspended in water — and comes with the tiniest brush. Yes, I had to try it. Chanel sent me three shades to try and I chose B10 (there are 15 in total). Because this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sephora’s New $15 Concealer Is an Affordable Option for Tarte Shape Tape Fans

Back in January 2021, we told you about Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Foundation, a medium-coverage, natural-finish foundation with a long-wearing formula. It took off as fans loved the luxe-feeling foundation without the luxe price tag. Well, we have good news. There’s now a matching concealer. Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer also has a whopping 50 shades and a more affordable price compared to its competitors. While we don’t want to call it a dupe per se, because they are each great on their own, this concealer is similar to Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape — and at literally half...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

K-Fed Just Leaked a Video of Britney Telling Her Sons to ‘Respect’ Her After Her Post Calling Their Behavior ‘Hateful’

Shots fired. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline‘s feud continues. Days after K-Fed claimed that Britney’s sons—Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15—had been estranged from her for “months,” the K-Fed took to his Instagram on August 11, 2022, with three videos of Britney allegedly arguing with their children. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Kevin captioned the videos, which have since been deleted. “This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Urban Skin RX’s New Dark Spot Treatment Virals $500 Versions Thanks to This One Ingredient

Click here to read the full article. Treating dark spots, whether from the sun or acne or age, isn’t a one-and-done thing. Dark spots and hyperpigmentation aren’t like breakouts—you can’t just put a pimple patch on one and cross your fingers. It takes serious ingredients to even skin tone and advanced technology when it comes to skincare. Urban Skin RX’s Hypercorrect Intense Fading Cream is just that thanks specifically to one powerhouse ingredient: cysteamine. Most mass-market dark spot creams contain vitamin C, niacinamide and/or hydroquinone. These are all great ingredients. (One of which is actually in this formula.) Urban Skin Rx’s...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Bachelorette’s Nate Responded to Rumors He Cheated on His Ex-Girlfriend—Here’s What Gabby Thinks

He’s a girl dad! Ever since Bachelor Nation learned that Nate from The Bachelorette 2022 was a father, viewers have wondered how far he makes with Gabby and more about his life before reality TV. Nate is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy