Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Thrillist
Find Your Next Read at These Independent Bookstores in NYC
There’s an undeniable romance to picking up a physical copy of a book and settling into a cozy spot for a good read. So, although we live in the age of e-readers and power-scrolling on our phones, there’s a permanent place in our hearts for the charming crew of independently run bookstores scattered across NYC.
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
Thrillist
Argosy Book Store
The Argosy Book Store is the stuff of legend. The oldest independent bookshop in New York City (opened in 1925) and now in its third generation of family ownership, a vast array of antique and out-of-print volumes; artistic prints; maps; and autographs is spread out across six floors of its Midtown East home. A treasure trove of history, Argosy has created an atmosphere of part-bookstore, part-museum.
rew-online.com
DIB Development Group Acquires Sunset Park Industrial Building For $19.9 Million
DIB Development Group (DDG), a NYC-based international real estate group, has acquired a four-story commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Avenue located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn for $19.9 million. The property consists of a mix of industrial and commercial tenants within approximately 100,000 sq. ft., over...
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
thezoereport.com
Size-Inclusive Thrift Shopping Tricks From The Pros
Thrift shopping is never an effortless process. It takes a certain amount of grit and fortitude to sort through another person’s once-treasured, now-forgotten items in the hopes of finding something that works for yourself. But as Alexis Krase, founder of New York City’s only plus-size pre-owned clothing boutique Plus BKLYN, points out, plus-size thrift shopping is that much more of an arduous process. “The sheer amount of options has always been a challenge for plus-size people because there’s so much more of a scarcity in terms of availability,” she tells TZR over Zoom.
Thrillist
Three Lives & Company
Named for a Gertrude Stein novel, this red-brick corner bookstore in the West Village is every bit as humble and whimsical as it was at its inception in 1968. The volumes stacked within the space have little to no visible organization to them—and that’s half the fun. For the team at Three Lives & Company, it’s key for customers to stumble upon titles serendipitously, through the process of wandering (though, if you’re looking for something specific, the well-informed staff can quickly find any work among the deliberate chaos).
Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
thevillagesun.com
LES activist icon Carlos ‘Chino’ Garcia in rehab
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Carlos “Chino” Garcia, the legendary “godfather” of Lower East Side activism, remains in rehab in Upper Manhattan. Long plagued by heart issues, he’s reportedly currently suffering from heart failure, plus kidney failure due to diabetes, and unfortunately some dementia, too.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
evgrieve.com
The live music in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Saturday!)
A good lineup of bands tomorrow (Saturday!) afternoon in Tompkins Square Park... with Claudi from Pinc Louds headling a slate that includes InCircles and Jade Tourniquet ... plus Datapool and Two-Man Giant Squid. Show times listed from 1:45 to 6.
therealdeal.com
Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn
The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
Eater
Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship
Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
nypressnews.com
Open Streets in Park Slope gives Brooklyn nabe a small-town feel, celebrates its 100th day
Park Slope’s Open Streets program is celebrating its 100th day — and residents and merchants want the road-closure arrangement to live forever. Despite the obstacles of closing off 17 blocks of prime real estate to most traffic on a weekend, the business district in Park Slope calls it a win.
Fire tears through 3-story building, spreads to neighboring structure in NYC
Fire officials said arriving units were met with heavy flames that spread to the adjoining building, and they immediately began making rescues.
