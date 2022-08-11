ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Thrillist

Find Your Next Read at These Independent Bookstores in NYC

There’s an undeniable romance to picking up a physical copy of a book and settling into a cozy spot for a good read. So, although we live in the age of e-readers and power-scrolling on our phones, there’s a permanent place in our hearts for the charming crew of independently run bookstores scattered across NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Argosy Book Store

The Argosy Book Store is the stuff of legend. The oldest independent bookshop in New York City (opened in 1925) and now in its third generation of family ownership, a vast array of antique and out-of-print volumes; artistic prints; maps; and autographs is spread out across six floors of its Midtown East home. A treasure trove of history, Argosy has created an atmosphere of part-bookstore, part-museum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Size-Inclusive Thrift Shopping Tricks From The Pros

Thrift shopping is never an effortless process. It takes a certain amount of grit and fortitude to sort through another person’s once-treasured, now-forgotten items in the hopes of finding something that works for yourself. But as Alexis Krase, founder of New York City’s only plus-size pre-owned clothing boutique Plus BKLYN, points out, plus-size thrift shopping is that much more of an arduous process. “The sheer amount of options has always been a challenge for plus-size people because there’s so much more of a scarcity in terms of availability,” she tells TZR over Zoom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Three Lives & Company

Named for a Gertrude Stein novel, this red-brick corner bookstore in the West Village is every bit as humble and whimsical as it was at its inception in 1968. The volumes stacked within the space have little to no visible organization to them—and that’s half the fun. For the team at Three Lives & Company, it’s key for customers to stumble upon titles serendipitously, through the process of wandering (though, if you’re looking for something specific, the well-informed staff can quickly find any work among the deliberate chaos).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

LES activist icon Carlos ‘Chino’ Garcia in rehab

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Carlos “Chino” Garcia, the legendary “godfather” of Lower East Side activism, remains in rehab in Upper Manhattan. Long plagued by heart issues, he’s reportedly currently suffering from heart failure, plus kidney failure due to diabetes, and unfortunately some dementia, too.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn

The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

