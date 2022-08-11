ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KILLEEN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
TEMPLE, TX
RadarOnline

Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say

A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to...
TEMPLE, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave

A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th Street. Officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to the armed robbery. A man wearing black clothing displayed a handgun, took cash and fled the scene on foot.
TEMPLE, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
KWTX

Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Local police investigate an armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
TEMPLE, TX

