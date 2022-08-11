Read full article on original website
KWTX
Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
fox44news.com
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KWTX
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple. Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four...
Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
Police arrest Bryan man for murder after ride-share app driver found dead
Police have arrested an 18-year-old Texas man after a dead female driver of a ride-share app was dropped off in the backyard of a Bryan home.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
KWTX
Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan Identified, Along With Suspect
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. Officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to have been...
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say
A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to...
People
Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested
Police in Texas have arrested a teen on charges of murdering a Texas woman who was fatally shot while visiting her son's grave. On March 22, Yolanda N'Gaojia was gunned down while mourning her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N'Gaojia, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. N'Gaojia...
nypressnews.com
Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave
A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th Street. Officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to the armed robbery. A man wearing black clothing displayed a handgun, took cash and fled the scene on foot.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children
Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated. After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
KWTX
Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.
KWTX
Local police investigate an armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
