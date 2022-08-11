Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecitizenonline.com
It’s hats on for Goodrich this fall
Goodrich — On July 25 the school board of trustees voted 5-0 following approving a second consideration for an amendment to the high school/middle student handbook that allows hats to be worn at school. The middle school/high school handbook committee, is composed of teachers, students and administration that proposed...
thecitizenonline.com
The Moving Wall: Reflection I
Holly—The faces of thousands of visitors reflected over the names of more than 58,318 Americans who. The experience connected the past and present as the American Legion Holly Post 149 welcomed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Moving Wall, to Holly for the first time. The half-scale model of the...
thecitizenonline.com
County-wide transit millage placed on Nov. 8 ballot
Groveland Twp. — On Aug. 10, the Oakland County Board of Commissions OK’d ballot language for a 10-year county-wide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. The 0.95 mill, which is expected to raise $66.2 million in the first year, would replace three existing transit millages. The Oakland...
Comments / 0