Michigan State Announces New Tom Izzo Contract

By Dan Lyons
The school intends to make him a “Spartan for life” with the updated rollover contract.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo have agreed on a new contract that renews his commitment to be a “Spartan for life,” the school announced on Thursday .

The five-year “rollover” deal will pay Izzo a total of $5.92 million per year in base pay, before benefits and potential bonuses based on the Spartans’ success on the court. A rollover deal automatically extends by one season annually, unless the deal is terminated or the school informs the coach by a certain date each year that the automatic rollover clause will not be extended.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” Izzo said in the school’s announcement. “It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, Alan Haller and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men’s basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success.”

The Hall of Famer is entering his 28th season as head coach with Michigan State basketball, after a lengthy tenure as assistant coach to Jud Heathcote. He is 666–267 with an impressive 53–23 NCAA tournament record, 10 regular season Big Ten titles, six Big Ten tournament championships, eight Final Fours, and a national championship in 2000.

The deal requires formal approval by the Michigan State Board of Trustees, which is expected to occur at its next meeting on Sept. 9.

For more Michigan State coverage, go to Spartan Nation .

