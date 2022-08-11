Read full article on original website
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved. The person was seen on surveillance video in...
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduces Mobile Gaming Unit as part of community policing efforts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduced on Monday a new tool it hopes will help its community policing efforts. JSO debuted its Mobile Gaming Unit at the Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO Director of Services Deloris Patterson...
One killed in shooting on Philip Randolph Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person killed in a shooting reported near Philip Randolph Blvd. At 6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Randolph and Pippin Street to find a man 30-40 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle.
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
alachuachronicle.com
Chiefland man arrested for removing the serial number on a gun, possessing trafficking amounts of drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven James Anderson, 28, was arrested on August 7 and charged with removing the serial number on a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, displaying a weapon during a felony, and possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine. Anderson was originally arrested on November 7,...
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Woman’s body found floating in Nassau river in suspicious death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation after finding a body floating in a river on 17000 North Main St. At around 10:30 a.m., the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was notified after a fisherman discovered a body floating in the Nassau river.
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
WCJB
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
JSO: Man suffering life-threatening injuries from shooting on Jason Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 5800 block of Jason Dr. When arriving at the scene, officers located a man in his mid-30′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his midsection. JSO reports that...
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the torso on Jason Drive in Jacksonville
Police reported a man shot in the torso on Jason Drive on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. He is in surgery.
First Coast News
