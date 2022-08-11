ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
STARKE, FL
Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Macclenny, FL
Baker County, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Baker County, FL
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
One killed in shooting on Philip Randolph Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person killed in a shooting reported near Philip Randolph Blvd. At 6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Randolph and Pippin Street to find a man 30-40 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
James Michael
Jacksonville, FL
