Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
dakotanewsnow.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Tattoos for Rescues’ fundraiser for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is hosting its 2nd annual Tattoos for Rescues fundraising event this weekend. We spoke with Community Outreach Supervisor Dana Konzem about how this year will be different. This year, anyone can walk in for tattoos, no appointments are needed. https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/tattoo.
dakotanewsnow.com
Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some new art is popping up in Sioux Falls that may delight old school Super Mario fans!. It is being painted on the side of the Stan Houston Equipment building on West Twelfth street near Bigs Bar. The artwork, showcasing an old school...
These Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed For Marathon on August 28
Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone couple returns home to operate Country Club kitchen
PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Husband and wife duo Michael and Mariah Swanson moved to Pipestone in the Spring of 2022 to take over the kitchen at the Pipestone Country Club. ”It has been really fun just to kind of do our own thing with us having free range...
dakotanewsnow.com
There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
insideedition.com
Tattooed ‘Moped Bandit’ Swipes Tip Jar from Family-Owned Ice Cream Shop
When Bruce Bettmeng pulled up the security footage from his B&G Milkyway ice cream shop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he couldn’t believe it. Clear video lined up with what his employees told him happened. “When it was his turn to order, he pulled up and ordered a glass of water. And when the employees turned around to get him that glass of water, he grabbed our tip jar and took off,” Bettmeng said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
siouxfalls.business
On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis & Clark awards three construction contracts for increasing water security
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded three more construction contracts. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will be used for all three of the following projects:. • Eatherly Constructors of Leawood, KS ($16.4 million contract): 17...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair winding down for year 83
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair is wrapping up this Saturday. Throughout the week, Dakota News Now has spoken with entertainers, 4H members, and food vendors. Interviews with 4H clubs. Maiya and Kennedy Fredrickson. Julia Tinker. Madison Dement. Tanner Van Asselt. Events. Pipestone...
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tri-Valley school repairs complete for new school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of school is always an exciting one for educators and students, and maybe an emotional one for parents as well. At Tri-Valley, the first day of school this year was about as normal as any other year despite what happened to the building last spring.
hubcityradio.com
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
