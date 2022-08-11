When Bruce Bettmeng pulled up the security footage from his B&G Milkyway ice cream shop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he couldn’t believe it. Clear video lined up with what his employees told him happened. “When it was his turn to order, he pulled up and ordered a glass of water. And when the employees turned around to get him that glass of water, he grabbed our tip jar and took off,” Bettmeng said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.

