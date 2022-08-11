Read full article on original website
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.
Caught on video: Hollywood business owner tackles man who punched, robbed pizzeria customer
A Hollywood business owner jumped into action when a customer at the pizzeria next door was punched and robbed of his wallet.The dramatic scene went down earlier this month in front of Rafallo's Pizza on La Brea in Hollywood, where residents and workers say crime is getting out of control.A man had walked up to a customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, then punched the customer and walked off with his wallet. He was followed by Tim Ratcliff, who owns Shin, a restaurant next to the pizzeria."When you see somebody get assaulted, I can't tell you the feeling...
Newlyweds Says They Were Charged Over $570 for Dozen Oysters, 1 Beer, 1 Cocktail at Mykonos Restaurant
A Canadian couple who were honeymooning in Greece were slapped with a $570 bill for “a quick snack,” they said. Lindsay and Alex Breen, both 30, were on their honeymoon on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos when they went to a restaurant for what they thought would be a light afternoon snack.
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
LOOK: Second One-in-30-Million Lobster Rescued From Red Lobster Restaurant
Red Lobster serves countless lobsters every year across more than 700 locations worldwide. But for the second time in a matter of weeks, the restaurant found and rescued a rare orange lobster. The second crustacean was found in a Meridian, Mississippi location. The odds of finding an orange lobster in...
Tokyo Diners Nosh on Demogorgon Pasta, Eleven's Waffles at 'Stranger Things' Cafe
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix Inc horror drama. The shop, a partnership with local restaurant chain Pronto Corp, recently extended its run in...
