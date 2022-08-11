Read full article on original website
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal hit and run traffic collision
Laguna Beach Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect driver responsible for a hit and run traffic collision that killed a Costa Mesa man in Laguna Beach on Thursday. On Thursday, August 11, at about 9:38 p.m., a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman...
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution
MV Shuttle resumes free service to the community on Aug. 15
In line with the new school year, the MV Shuttle will begin its sixth year of service to this community on August 15. From the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink train station to Lake Mission Viejo and many places in between, the MV Shuttle gets folks where they want to go for free.
OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022
An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, Aug. 15
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 16, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Highs are forecast to...
Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor
Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council
The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
Unsecured property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online
Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that 80,412 unsecured property tax bills totaling over $259 million for fiscal year 2022-23 have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. These unsecured property tax bills are available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill. These unsecured property tax...
New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort
Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin. No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar...
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS HAS RECORD-BREAKING SEASON!
The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is thrilled to announce that its recently-concluded 2021-2022 season of shows broke its box office records for attendance, single ticket sales & overall revenue — the most ever in its illustrious 45-year history. The 2021-2022 season opened with the West Coast premiere of Clue, followed by Mamma Mia!, Million Dollar Quartet, The Sound of Music and recently closed with In the Heights.
The Story of Anaheim’s Very Own Magic Kingdom: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
As a student in the Anaheim community, Disneyland is huge. Most people know the name of Anaheim because of Disneyland. It brings in a lot of people year-round, so I think it is good to understand its start and how it affects Anaheim. Even though Disneyland opened officially in 1955,...
Musical Comedy ‘Xanadu’ is a Blast at Laguna Playhouse
Looking for something fun to wrap up your summer? You won’t find a better way than Laguna Playhouse’s production of the 2007 Broadway musical “Xanadu” that runs through August 21. The new staging is thoroughly steeped in the ’80s – in a good way – and it’s a blast.
Key returning players lead defending Empire League champion Cypress into opener
Cypress coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a game last season. (Photos courtesy Cypress footballl). Cypress High School’s football team is out to defend its Empire League title with some talented players leading the way. Cypress was 10-3 overall and captured the league crown with a 5-1...
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
