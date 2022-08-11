Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at Downtown Waterfront on the Esplanade between Shoreline Village Drive and Pine Avenue Pier. Enjoy tasty food from Downtown Long Beach’s finest and some...
OCC announces partnership with OCTA to provide free bus service for students
Orange Coast College has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide students with free unlimited bus transportation on OCTA’s 53 fixed bus routes. The new free bus program will allow all full-time, part-time and non-credit enrolled students at Coast to access OCTA’s local fixed routes via the OC Bus app for mobile phones. Students who do not own a smartphone will be provided a physical bus pass through the OCC Cares program.
New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort
Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin. No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar...
Musical Comedy ‘Xanadu’ is a Blast at Laguna Playhouse
Looking for something fun to wrap up your summer? You won’t find a better way than Laguna Playhouse’s production of the 2007 Broadway musical “Xanadu” that runs through August 21. The new staging is thoroughly steeped in the ’80s – in a good way – and it’s a blast.
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS HAS RECORD-BREAKING SEASON!
The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is thrilled to announce that its recently-concluded 2021-2022 season of shows broke its box office records for attendance, single ticket sales & overall revenue — the most ever in its illustrious 45-year history. The 2021-2022 season opened with the West Coast premiere of Clue, followed by Mamma Mia!, Million Dollar Quartet, The Sound of Music and recently closed with In the Heights.
Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor
Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
The Story of Anaheim’s Very Own Magic Kingdom: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
As a student in the Anaheim community, Disneyland is huge. Most people know the name of Anaheim because of Disneyland. It brings in a lot of people year-round, so I think it is good to understand its start and how it affects Anaheim. Even though Disneyland opened officially in 1955,...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, Aug. 15
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to drop very gradually over the next...
SCFTA Announces “Hamilton”
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announce that HAMILTON performs September 28 through October 16, 2022 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at scfta.org, in person at the box office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 or by calling (714) 556-2787.
Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution
OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022
An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
Key returning players lead defending Empire League champion Cypress into opener
Cypress coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a game last season. (Photos courtesy Cypress footballl). Cypress High School’s football team is out to defend its Empire League title with some talented players leading the way. Cypress was 10-3 overall and captured the league crown with a 5-1...
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal hit and run traffic collision
Laguna Beach Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect driver responsible for a hit and run traffic collision that killed a Costa Mesa man in Laguna Beach on Thursday. On Thursday, August 11, at about 9:38 p.m., a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman...
Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run
Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
