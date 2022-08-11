Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
WTHI
Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor facing charges for driving under the influence
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public official is facing charges for driving under the influence over the weekend in Vigo County. According to the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O'Reilly was pulled over early Sunday morning. Reports say he unsafely switched lanes. It's...
newschannel20.com
Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Multiple police departments work together to end a vehicle pursuit
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Friday. Multiple police departments joined the pursuit bringing it to a successful end with no injuries. Police arrested 27-year-old Dillan Olson, of Grand Junction, CO., on charges of resisting arrest, habitual traffic offender, possession of meth,...
2 injured in crash on Houseman St.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
WTHI
Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man
PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after a domestic fight at a storage unit
– A Mitchell man was arrested on a warrant on numerous charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called on Tuesday, July 26th after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Sean Moir had hit her car and left the scene at the storage units at 565 Old State Road 37.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper police issue notice on counterfeit money
The Jasper Police Department issued a notice to the community to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. The department has seen an increase in the amount of counterfeit money over the past year. To avoid counterfeit bills, police are reminding the public to take a second look at bills that don’t seem quite right.
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after attempting to hide meth under his foot
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle that was traveling on State Road 50 East had a missing headlight and non-working license plate light. The driver pulled into a Circle K on 16th Street and then pulled...
WTHI
Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
Comments / 1