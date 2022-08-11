ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Drive for a cause event to benefit Special Olympics

TROY — The public is invited to participate in Chevrolet of Troy’s upcoming “Drive For A Cause” event. For every test drive on Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chevrolet of Troy will donate $25 to the Miami County Special Olympics. Funds raised during the event will go toward new uniforms, equipment and tournament registration fees for local Special Olympics athletes.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fair honors county’s veterans

TROY – Powerful. Inspirational. Emotional. Excellent. Those are just a few words used to describe the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 14. Sunday was Veterans and First Responders Day which honored veterans, first responders, and their spouses by offering free admission. The ceremony began at 2...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Frosty Brown Fall Batting Leagues begin in September

TROY — The Frosty Brown Fall Battling League is now taking reservations for its league. The original Frosty Brown Fall Batting League is for ages 13-18. It will be from Sept. 6 to Oct. 13. Pitching machines will be set at 82 miles per hour for fastballs and 70...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

4-H Club shows historic bench at MC Fair

TROY — A piece of national 4-H history will be on display during the Miami County Fair, as local club members prepare to auction off a special wooden bench built from a tree originally planted by 4-H Club founder A.B. Graham. The bench, which will be on display in...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Kids Day at the fair

TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more. The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Conklin takes medalist honors; Tipp second, Troy third at Troy Invitational

TROY — Mother Nature might have gotten the win last year, but the high school golfers at Troy Country Club were the winners Monday. A year after the tournament was rained out after three holes, the weather couldn’t have been nicer for the Troy Invitational. “Last year was...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe Football Preview

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe football coach Matt Burgbacher knows everybody likes to talk about the Miami County rivalry games in the MVL for the Red Devils with Piqua and Troy. But, with a team with a lot of talent and not a lot of Friday night experience, Burgbacher and his team are more focused on what they can control.
TIPPECANOE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

God’s Table community meal to be held Aug. 20

PIQUA — This month’s God’s Table will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua. God’s Table is a free-of-charge community meal served on the third Saturday of every month. The...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Monday Prep Sports Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls tennis team lost to Centerville B 4-1 Monday. In singles, Nina Short lost to Reese Davis 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6); Josie Romick lost to Emily Murlithi 7-5, 6-4 and Elizabeth Niemi defeated Noelle Abend 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to feature paintings by Shirley DeLaet

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will display an exhibit called Romancing the Canvas, featuring paintings by Shirley DeLaet, starting Aug. 26 through Oct. 16. A reception honoring the artist is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

ME renovations almost complete

CASSTOWN- The Miami East Local School District is finishing up several large renovation projects, just in time for students first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 24. “We are coming to the close of some construction projects on campus,” Superintendent Dr, Todd Rappold said. “The parking lots were completed several weeks ago; and the elementary classroom flooring projects were completed about two and a half weeks ago.”
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Football Preview

PIQUA — There is no question Piqua football is viewed as the team to beat in the MVL. The Indians haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019 and are coming off a trip to the D-II, Region 8 regional final. And while Piqua lost some key players...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote

Sidney – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Reward offered in arson investigation

PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
PIQUA, OH

