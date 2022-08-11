TROY — The public is invited to participate in Chevrolet of Troy’s upcoming “Drive For A Cause” event. For every test drive on Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chevrolet of Troy will donate $25 to the Miami County Special Olympics. Funds raised during the event will go toward new uniforms, equipment and tournament registration fees for local Special Olympics athletes.

TROY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO