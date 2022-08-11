Read full article on original website
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon. Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault. Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any...
Harrison County road closed for repair Wednesday
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — County Route 50/9, Old Davisson Run Road in Harrison County will undergo a total closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17 so that West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways (DOH) crews can repair a culvert. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and start at the intersection […]
Water pressure to be limited in Greene County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm
UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted. Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can. There was no gun as initially reported. WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department […]
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
Authorities respond to two-person vehicle collision in Mill Creek area
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities received and responded to reports of a two-person vehicle collision with injuries on the Back Road near Mill Creek on Wednesday. Reports from Deputy S. R. Davis of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday, at which time Deputy Davis responded and spoke with the drivers of both vehicles.
Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Midland Elementary students got a taste of what the new school year would be with a night full of activities. Families were able to meet with the teachers. There was a Photo Booth for students to take pictures with friendsas well. Principal Teena Wallace said she...
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire
Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
