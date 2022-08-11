ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

WDTV

Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon. Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault. Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County road closed for repair Wednesday

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — County Route 50/9, Old Davisson Run Road in Harrison County will undergo a total closure on Wednesday, Aug. 17 so that West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways (DOH) crews can repair a culvert. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and start at the intersection […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Water pressure to be limited in Greene County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
WBOY 12 News

West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WEST UNION, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm

UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted. Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can. There was no gun as initially reported. WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Authorities respond to two-person vehicle collision in Mill Creek area

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities received and responded to reports of a two-person vehicle collision with injuries on the Back Road near Mill Creek on Wednesday. Reports from Deputy S. R. Davis of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday, at which time Deputy Davis responded and spoke with the drivers of both vehicles.
MILL CREEK, WV
WDTV

Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Midland Elementary students got a taste of what the new school year would be with a night full of activities. Families were able to meet with the teachers. There was a Photo Booth for students to take pictures with friendsas well. Principal Teena Wallace said she...
ELKINS, WV
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
FAIRMONT, WV

