Click10.com
Shortage of 911 operators means dispatch still can’t promptly deal with flood of calls
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After three bolts of lightning struck and caused a fire at a row of townhomes in Broward, dispatchers weren’t able to answer the flood of 911 calls that followed. Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel said dispatch did handle the 911 call needed to deploy firefighters...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Click10.com
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
Click10.com
HOA president in Tamarac community accused of racial abuse, pointing gun at homeowner
TAMARAC, Fla. – A homeowners association president in Tamarac was arrested after a series of violent incidents during which a homeowner claims the president pointed a gun at him and racially abused him and members of his family. In the most recent case, the victim said he got into...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in Miami
MIAMI – An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot Monday night in Miami. Local 10 News has learned that the officer is with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed by police, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney arrived...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Lightning causes fire displacing 12 in Broward amid unanswered 911 calls
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The residents of a row of townhomes were homeless on Monday after three lightning bolts caused a fire during a storm Sunday in Broward County, officials said. Tina Stennett said that when she smelled the smoke she called 911 to ask for help near the...
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
WATCH: The Case of the Miami PD Parking Machine Puncher
Around 4 a.m. on August 28, 2021, an off-duty, inebriated Miami Police Department (MPD) sergeant arrived at a Hampton Inn following a night on the town and was attempting to pay for parking inside the hotel lobby when he ran into a problem: The automated parking machine was glitching. Accompanied...
Parkland school shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has "irrational thoughts" — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said that happened last year at the Broward County jail as he fitted Cruz's scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain. The defense at hearings this week will try to convince Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Center and other experts should be allowed to...
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
iheart.com
LOOK: Bank Robbery Suspect Photos Released by FBI
The FBI releasing photographs of a bank robbery suspect. The alleged incident took place August 2nd at approximately 10:46 a.m. at a Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Detectives say the a robber entered the bank demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries or...
Click10.com
Brightline receives $25 million grant to improve safety on the tracks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brightline joined South Florida leaders in Fort Lauderdale as the high-speed railway announced it was awarded a $25 million safety grant. “This grant fund came from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure law it is a trillion dollar investment into our nation’s transit. We want Brightline to be in the news for all the right reasons,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz, US Representative D-Fla.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
