From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues

St Luke Milo
4d ago
Get rid of the shelter. Don’t build a rehab clinic across from it. We now house the homeless fro states as far away as Oregon and Florida.
3
oilcity.news
The Void owners hoping to open new Casper dance club for adults; asking city to change bottling club rules
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of The Void, a downtown venue catering to teenagers and young adults, are hoping to open a second venue downtown that would be a place for adults to enjoy dancing, DJ sets and other activities. The name for the new venue has not been...
oilcity.news
Longtime Casper firefighter retires, sworn in as Sheriff deputy days later
CASPER, Wyo. – Patrick McJunkin retired as Captain of Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years this month. Retirement didn’t last long for McJunkin. On Monday he was one of three people sworn in as deputies by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Please join us in welcoming your newest...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Riverfest celebrating 30 years in Casper with ‘Great Duck Derby,’ new microbrew competition and more Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust is inviting the community to celebrate Riverfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Riverfest is a celebration of all things trails and held its first event in 1992, Angela Emery,...
oilcity.news
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase
According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
oilcity.news
Voting guide for Natrona County Primary Election
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Natrona County’s Primary Election in 2022. The election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
oilcity.news
Man arrested after failing to yield at intersection near Mike Sedar Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police arrested a white male in a blue pickup after he failed to yield at the Poplar Street intersection near Mike Sedar Park on Saturday afternoon, a representative of the department told Oil City News. “He was going about 15 miles an hour,” said the...
oilcity.news
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
See Pictures from the Washington Park Pooch Pool Party
On Sunday, between 35 and 40 dogs came to Washington Park to enjoy a summer day at the pool, an increase from the between three and six dogs that showed up to the 'Pooch Pool Party,' Casper hosted last year. Check out the pictures from the event below. Washington Park...
oilcity.news
Two hospitalized from Kimball Street crash were suspects of Loaf ‘N Jug robberies, Evansville Police say
CASPER, Wyo. — The two people hospitalized after a chase with Evansville and Casper police Friday night are suspected to have been involved in the aggravated robberies of two Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations early that morning, the Evansville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Early Friday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
oilcity.news
Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released hunting forecasts for regions across the state with big and small game seasons approaching. In the Casper Region, the elk hunting season appears promising. “In recent years elk harvest has approached or exceeded record levels in many...
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Active double-homicide investigation on HWY 20-26 in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. (RELEASE) - UPDATE AS OF 3:10 PM: Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. “The person of interest has been located without incident and is currently being questioned...
