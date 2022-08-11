Read full article on original website
Inaugural wiffle ball classic works to end homelessness
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – River City Wiffle Ball Classic worked to raise awareness towards homelessness while also bringing enjoyment to the community. It was an all day event at historic Bosse Field that featured 32 teams of 160 players the opportunity to earn the inaugural wiffle ball championship trophy.
Stacey’s Work-week Forecast – August 14, 2022
OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a muggy low of 65-70. Winds NW 5-10. MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some PM sun. Humid high of 81-86. Winds N 5-15. MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid 60s. Winds NNE 0-5. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers & t’showers (more numerous...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on social media the next day.
