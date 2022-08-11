ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

95.3 MNC

Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin's Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they've seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
FORT WAYNE, IN
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as 'The Crossroads of America', Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you'll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions.
INDIANA STATE
wmar2news

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital.
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
Jake Wells

Billions available to Indiana Residents

Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

A-Mazin' Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

State officials warn Hoosiers of scams on tax refund, inflation relief payments

Indiana state officials are warning Hoosiers about scams related to the automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments. Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law because of unusually large revenue collections. That ultimately meant sending $125 to every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year. And state lawmakers recently approved an inflation relief package that will mean another $200 each to taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
VERSAILLES, IN
Fox 59

Back to school injuries

INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they're about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm

Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety.
MUNCIE, IN

