Read full article on original website
Related
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
WANE-TV
High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV
DNR grant provides $100,000 to Maumee River for water quality improvements
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday 20 counties will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE). The grants will fund projects that will improve seven lakes and 17 streams across Indiana, including...
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
WANE-TV
Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
Billions available to Indiana Residents
holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sikh worshipers donate 25,000 bottles of water to Wheeler Mission center
The Sikh community dedicated this Sunday to serving the community, they did so by donating 25,000 bottles of water to wheeler mission.
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State officials warn Hoosiers of scams on tax refund, inflation relief payments
Indiana state officials are warning Hoosiers about scams related to the automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments. Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law because of unusually large revenue collections. That ultimately meant sending $125 to every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year. And state lawmakers recently approved an inflation relief package that will mean another $200 each to taxpayers.
WANE-TV
‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed
RICHMOND, Ind. — The fiancée of a Richmond police officer who is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop last week broke her silence early Sunday to post a heartfelt thanks on social media. “I have stayed away from social media for a few...
ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'
VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
Fox 59
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
woofboomnews.com
Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm
Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
Comments / 1