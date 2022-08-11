ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa Hits High Notes in Alaïa Crocodile-print Bodysuit for Sziget Festival Performance

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRVJN_0hDrzAOf00

Dua Lipa went for high-end design for her latest performance.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. For the appearance, she wore a gray, patterned high-neck sleeveless bodysuit by Alaïa from the label’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with black tights, black booties by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Eera.

More from WWD

She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who has styled Lipa for her “Future Nostalgia” tour, awards shows and events. He also works with the likes of Vittoria Ceretti and Elodie.

The singer was part of a star-studded lineup for the festival, which takes place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15. Other artists slated to take the stage include Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon, Tame Impala and Rüfüs Du Sol, among others.

During her performance, Lipa sang her hit songs such as “Physical,” “Cold Heart,” “Be the One,” “Levitating” and more.

Earlier this year, Lipa embarked on her anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour, traveling all over the world to perform.

For the shows, she’s worn different and custom creations by brands such as Mugler, Balenciaga and Marine Serre , among others.

The “Future Nostalgia” tour was originally planned to take place in 2020, from April to June. However, due to the pandemic, the tour was postponed several times. Lipa kicked off her tour in North America from February to March before heading to Europe, Latin America and Oceania to conclude her tour in Perth, Australia, in November.

Best of WWD

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Madonna Looks Back on Her ‘Like a Virgin’ Wardrobe Mishap at Inaugural MTV VMAs on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Madonna is looking back at one of the biggest moments of her career. On Wednesday, the pop music icon appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show” where she discussed her newest album, “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,” her birthday grillz and the controversy surrounding her hit ‘80s song, “Like a Virgin.”More from WWDDiane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige at 'Mack & Rita' Los Angeles PremiereKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the Years The show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, brought up that the song was almost not the lead single for the 1984 album...
MUSIC
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: IMG and Spring Studios Team for ‘Glam Slam’ Experience in September

IMG is partnering with Spring Studios to bring a unique experience to life. The two are teaming to create “Glam Slam,” an experience of tennis and fashion, taking place in September during New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, considered two of the city’s biggest tentpole franchises.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige at 'Mack & Rita' Los Angeles PremiereKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the Years The inaugural event will be held on the Rooftop Terrace of Spring Studios, home of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Look at Blackpink’s Best Style Moments Through the Years

As the most popular all-girl group in the world, it’s only natural that the members of Blackpink also have some of the most fashion-forward getups. Since their rise to fame, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo have worn some of the most distinctive creations by luxurious brands such as Valentino, Michael Kors and Prada, among others, to attend events, shows and parties over the years.More from WWDA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Vittoria Ceretti
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Marine Serre
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
MUSIC
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Crocodiles#Bodysuit#Mack Rita#R F S Du Sol
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success

Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy