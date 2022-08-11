Dua Lipa Hits High Notes in Alaïa Crocodile-print Bodysuit for Sziget Festival Performance

Dua Lipa went for high-end design for her latest performance.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary. For the appearance, she wore a gray, patterned high-neck sleeveless bodysuit by Alaïa from the label’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the look with black tights, black booties by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Eera.

She was styled by Lorenzo Posocco, who has styled Lipa for her “Future Nostalgia” tour, awards shows and events. He also works with the likes of Vittoria Ceretti and Elodie.

The singer was part of a star-studded lineup for the festival, which takes place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15. Other artists slated to take the stage include Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon, Tame Impala and Rüfüs Du Sol, among others.

During her performance, Lipa sang her hit songs such as “Physical,” “Cold Heart,” “Be the One,” “Levitating” and more.

Earlier this year, Lipa embarked on her anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour, traveling all over the world to perform.

For the shows, she’s worn different and custom creations by brands such as Mugler, Balenciaga and Marine Serre , among others.

The “Future Nostalgia” tour was originally planned to take place in 2020, from April to June. However, due to the pandemic, the tour was postponed several times. Lipa kicked off her tour in North America from February to March before heading to Europe, Latin America and Oceania to conclude her tour in Perth, Australia, in November.