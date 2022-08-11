Read full article on original website
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now
It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been partying all offseason long. They have certainly had good reason to do so, considering they came out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals. Green in particular has been on quite a spree this offseason, whether it be celebrating Golden State’s most recent championship or roasting […] The post Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game
Brandon Jennings was once a highly touted rookie that seemed to have an extremely bright future ahead of him. The cards didn’t exactly fall in his favor, and at this point, he’s been busy making a lot of noise on the mean streets of Twitter. Just recently, the former No. 10 overall pick decided to […] The post ‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor
Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I want the truth to be known’: Jeanie Buss gets brutally honest on new Lakers documentary, which totally isn’t a reaction to Winning Time
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most controversial franchises in the NBA of late. It certainly makes sense given that art imitates life that we’re seeing the same thing go down when it comes to the team’s latest media offerings. HBO’s Winning Time has been...
3 reasons Bills must sign Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of 2022 NFL season
Still unsigned with 2022 NFL preseason in full swing, Odell Beckham Jr. is one player who has plenty of value in free agency even as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. If OBJ decides not to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, there are other prominent suitors interested in the veteran wideout, including the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender on the verge of championship stardom, and there have been some teases suggesting a partnership could come to fruition.
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Zalatoris’ wild FedEx St. Jude win draws epic responses from Adam Sandler, Stephen Curry
Will Zalatoris won the 2022 FedEx St. Judge Championship to earn his first PGA win. It had been a longtime coming for the 26-year old, who has shown glimpses of stardom throughout his career. This victory may be the first of many for Zalatoris moving forward. And his win drew a number of notable reactions. […] The post Will Zalatoris’ wild FedEx St. Jude win draws epic responses from Adam Sandler, Stephen Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wasn’t criticizing Bronny’: LeBron James hater Skip Bayless tries to clarify himself after viral reaction to Bronny James’ poster dunk
LeBron James’ son Bronny James broke the internet on Monday after putting his opponent on a poster with a massive dunk during a game in Europe. The King was loving it, while Skip Bayless, who is known as a LeBron hater, was criticized heavily for this tweet that absolutely blew up:
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hell with that’: Stephen A Smith breaks silence on Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade demands with scorching hot take
Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.
Adam Silver hilariously rips Stephen A Smith apart amid his First Take comeback
Stephen A Smith made his triumphant return to First Take after a lengthy hiatus to attend to his shoulder injury. Apparently, ESPN’s golden boy needed to take more than a month off after undergoing rather mysterious shoulder surgery. NBA commissioner Adam Silver welcomed Smith back on his first day, but the league’s head honcho could not […] The post Adam Silver hilariously rips Stephen A Smith apart amid his First Take comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m still open’: Antonio Brown says he misses Tom Brady’s passes with Buccaneers
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended up in a messy way, but it looks like the veteran NFL wideout has moved on from the controversy. In fact, he can now speak more comfortably about Tom Brady and co. “Tell him I miss the passes....
Mac Jones’ locker decor will earn Patriots fans’ respect
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will never forget the biggest lost of his young career so far, and he is using it as motivation to keep improving his game. Recently, Jones went viral after a photo plastered on his locker at Gillette Stadium made rounds online. It was spotted during an interview with Lil’Jordan […] The post Mac Jones’ locker decor will earn Patriots fans’ respect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams GM Les Snead gets brutally honest on ‘replacing Aaron Donald’
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is without a doubt one of the best players in the game today. It’s also true that he was integral in the Rams’ Super Bowl conquest last season. At this point, however, despite his willingness to commit his future to the...
Lakers forward LeBron James sends heartwarming message to Draymond Green on Warriors star’s wedding
Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James made sure Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green feels the love after his wedding with longtime partner Hazel Renee over the weekend. Green tied the knot with Renee in a star-studded wedding on Saturday evening. Several athletes attended the event, including LeBron and power agent Rich Paul–who also happens […] The post Lakers forward LeBron James sends heartwarming message to Draymond Green on Warriors star’s wedding appeared first on ClutchPoints.
