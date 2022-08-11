Carlsbad Police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to the hospital
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting. Police say they were called to West Tansill Street Thursday morning where they found a man shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
Witnesses say they saw two people in a black Ford Taurus leave the scene. It's unclear if police have identified the suspects.
