Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad Police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to the hospital

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting. Police say they were called to West Tansill Street Thursday morning where they found a man shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Farmington man facing federal firearms charges

Witnesses say they saw two people in a black Ford Taurus leave the scene. It’s unclear if police have identified the suspects.

fox34.com

Dexter, NM man killed in crash in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Earl Kemmer, 71, of Dexter, New Mexico, sustained fatal injuries in a rollover crash in Quay County near Tucumcari Saturday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, Kemmer was traveling north in his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across Highway 54, and rolled over.
QUAY COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

State Police: Armed Carlsbad man killed by deputies

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say a Carlsbad man has been shot and killed by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies. State police say 48-year-old Gabriel Mesa had an argument with his girlfriend and then left their home with her cell phone and a handgun Thursday night. Sheriff's...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Eddy County

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot by Eddy County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They say it started around 7:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in west Carlsbad. They say the victim told police her boyfriend, 48-year-old Gabriel Mesa, was intoxicated and that they had gotten into a verbal fight. They say the victim told deputies he took her phone and a gun before he left.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

State police investigate shooting involving Eddy County Sheriff's Office

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
