Read full article on original website
Morris
4d ago
The mayor, city council, prosecutor and radical left local news media have turned Raleigh into a gang sanctuary.
Reply(2)
3
Related
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
cbs17
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
cbs17
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
cbs17
‘Could have shot the clerk, but chose not to’: warrant details accounts of Durham man’s armed gas station robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month. On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where...
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
cbs17
Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
cbs17
Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
cbs17
Durham homicide clearance rate improves, but several families still wait for murder cases to be solved
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week. On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime...
cbs17
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
Comments / 3