Morris
4d ago

The mayor, city council, prosecutor and radical left local news media have turned Raleigh into a gang sanctuary.

WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
DURHAM, NC

