Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today.

“Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday.

Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.”

Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the August 5 incident. It does not look like she had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash. It is unclear right now if Heche was administered more medication on the way to the hospital or once she arrived there Friday.

An LAPD spokesman described last week’s accident to Deadline this way: “The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove. “The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital by LAFD.”

Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department added Friday, “Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.”

me
4d ago

people that are blaming drugs,alcohol need to wait til all tests come back. Anne, like every other American, is supposed to be innocent til proven guilty. besides if she passes away, it won't really make a difference. so don't soil her name. and , most of all, don't add more pain to her kids and everyone else who love her. God bless Anne and those who love her. And also bless the homeowner of the house destroyed. this situation is horrible, all the way around.

Mary Brickner
4d ago

I can't say I Like the Idea of Her having Drugs in Her System but I do Pray for Anne and Her Family and Friends during this Difficult Time!

