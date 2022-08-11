Read full article on original website
Columbus County man sentenced to several years in prison for cocaine charges
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man arrested two years ago as part of a multi-agency ‘Operation Carnivore’, focusing on communities saturated with drug activity and violent crimes, has been sentenced to several years in prison. 32-year-old Justin Emmanuel McKvian, also known as “Waldo”, was convicted in...
New Hanover County finds trouble with new statewide electronic warrant system
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Across the state, the judicial system is taking steps to modernize and update technology to maintain records, rolling out a new electronic warrant system. New Hanover County judicial leaders are expressing concerns, as they experience issues with the new system. The new e-warrant...
UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday. 18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm. Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds. He...
Junior Deputy and stuffed K-9 meet Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently helped Junior Deputy Gage and his K-9 Tuffy meet a member of the department. Gage and his stuffed dog met Deputy Carrano with the Sheriff’s Department on Friday at the Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville. Deputy Carrano purchased...
Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
Outreach programs ensure homeless people have access to Rape Crisis Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following an arrest of a homeless man police say sexually assaulted a homeless woman in downtown Wilmington, WWAY spoke to an organization with resources available for victims. If you’re in crisis, help is available 24/7 at the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons. The non-profit...
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
Man saves two girls from ocean using recently-installed Life Safety Rings
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A bystander at Caswell Beach came to the rescue of two young girls struggling in the ocean this weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, a man used the recently-installed Life Safety Rings by the Jack Helbig Foundation to bring the girls back to shore.
Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
Stuff the bus campaign wraps up over weekend
Businesses around the Cape Fear region collected school supplies in barrels at the start of July. In their final push, they encouraged the public to help them stuff yellow school buses at bus stops throughout the community. Supplies collected will be divided between counselors at New Hanover and Pender County...
CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
Upstate organization designed to help families with sick kids helps Wilmington family
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – An organization out of upstate New York is establishing roots in the south, and held a fundrasing event in over the weekend to spread their mission to the Cape Fear region, and raised funds for families in need. The Joyce Irish Pub in Leland hosted...
Pender County wildfire 43% contained
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Crews continue to battle a wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The Juniper Road Two Fire started August 2 from a lightning strike, and covers more than 1,200 acres. Despite the inch of rainfall from Friday, fire crews continue to work on putting...
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
State record Red Hind fish reeled in near Frying Pan Tower
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local man made quite the catch earlier this month in what has now been certified as a new state record. Jared Lambert of Wilmington pulled aboard a 7 pound, 11.2-ounce Red Hind fish near Frying Pan Tower on August 6th. The NC Division of...
Chairman Randy Thompson’s work recognized, receives Emergency Management Challenge Coin
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson was recently recognized for his efforts as co-chair of the NCACC 100 Counties Prepared task force. The inaugural Emergency Preparedness training session for the 100 Counties Prepared initiative was held Thursday. The triangle coin features the NC Emergency Management logo...
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
