sweetwaternow.com
BLM Needs Volunteers for National Public Lands Day
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the surrounding Rock Springs area in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort to clean...
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Moore and Froats
Jason Froats and Criscilla Moore are pleased to announce their marriage, which took place on July 13, 2022 at Colloca Estate Winery in Sterling, NY. The bride is the daughter of John and Patsy Shassetz of Rock Springs, WY. The groom is the son of Mark and Erin Froats of...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Madelyn Arzaga
Madelyn Arzaga was born on August 10, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sonia and Erick Arzaga. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own...
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Consider Approval of Permit for 56-Foot Wireless Internet Tower
SWEETWATER COUNTY — LR Communications is proposing to construct a 56-foot wireless internet site at 87 Gaensslen Drive, west of Green River, which the Sweetwater County Commission will consider approval of during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. The Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on August 16, at the...
sweetwaternow.com
City to Review Zone Change Request to Allow for Affordable Housing Project
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will review a zone change request that would allow for affordable housing to be constructed on a vacant lot located near Marchant and Thompson streets. During the Council meeting, the Council will host a public hearing to allow residents to comment...
sweetwaternow.com
Franklin Delano Baker (January 14, 1939 – August 2, 2022)
Franklin Delano Baker, 83, residing in Pearce, AZ, passed away on August 2, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. Frank, born January 14, 1939 in Cass, Arkansas, grew up in Reliance, WY where he met his sweetheart Carrie. At the age of 19, he married Carrie. They soon moved to Fraser, CO, where they had four kids. He was a jack of many trades, but did logging until he became a master plumber and ran his own plumbing business, Baker Plumbing. He and Carrie then moved to Pearce, AZ when they bought Sunsites Trailer Park in 1983. They have run the trailer park since.
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pearl, Socorro & Ron
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Pearl.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
wyo4news.com
School meals are no longer free to all students
ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Tennis | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 16
DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
wyo4news.com
Jynneos Vaccine is available at Sweetwater County Public Health
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health has received the Jynneos Vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease. Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is reserved for those people who are at the highest risk. The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
Wyoming Driver Crashes Into Home, Impairment Possible Factor
Police in Rock Springs say no one was injured on Saturday evening when a vehicle crashed into a home. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police...
Climate Bill: Could Coal Communities Like Kemmerer Shift to Nuclear?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community with a coal plant that's closing. Among the many...
