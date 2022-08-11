ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

BLM Needs Volunteers for National Public Lands Day

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the surrounding Rock Springs area in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Families, individuals, clubs, and organizations are invited to join this effort to clean...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wedding Announcement: Moore and Froats

Jason Froats and Criscilla Moore are pleased to announce their marriage, which took place on July 13, 2022 at Colloca Estate Winery in Sterling, NY. The bride is the daughter of John and Patsy Shassetz of Rock Springs, WY. The groom is the son of Mark and Erin Froats of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Birth Announcement: Madelyn Arzaga

Madelyn Arzaga was born on August 10, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sonia and Erick Arzaga. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Franklin Delano Baker (January 14, 1939 – August 2, 2022)

Franklin Delano Baker, 83, residing in Pearce, AZ, passed away on August 2, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. Frank, born January 14, 1939 in Cass, Arkansas, grew up in Reliance, WY where he met his sweetheart Carrie. At the age of 19, he married Carrie. They soon moved to Fraser, CO, where they had four kids. He was a jack of many trades, but did logging until he became a master plumber and ran his own plumbing business, Baker Plumbing. He and Carrie then moved to Pearce, AZ when they bought Sunsites Trailer Park in 1983. They have run the trailer park since.
RELIANCE, WY
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pearl, Socorro & Ron

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Pearl.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
School meals are no longer free to all students

ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RSHS Tennis | 2022 Preview

The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Jynneos Vaccine is available at Sweetwater County Public Health

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health has received the Jynneos Vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease. Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is reserved for those people who are at the highest risk. The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
