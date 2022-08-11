Franklin Delano Baker, 83, residing in Pearce, AZ, passed away on August 2, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. Frank, born January 14, 1939 in Cass, Arkansas, grew up in Reliance, WY where he met his sweetheart Carrie. At the age of 19, he married Carrie. They soon moved to Fraser, CO, where they had four kids. He was a jack of many trades, but did logging until he became a master plumber and ran his own plumbing business, Baker Plumbing. He and Carrie then moved to Pearce, AZ when they bought Sunsites Trailer Park in 1983. They have run the trailer park since.

RELIANCE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO