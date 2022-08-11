ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDNF2_0hDryOic00

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county reported one new case on Sunday, 13 new cases on Monday, three new cases on Tuesday and five new cases on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g1dc_0hDryOic00
Cole County Health Department cases by day in August

The weekly Missouri COVID update shows that Cole County has a low COVID community level.

In the week prior to August 5, there were 72 COVID positive cases, 41 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

Over 61% or 46,954 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hospital status downgraded as COVID-19 rates fall

Boone County's hospitals were in "yellow" status Monday, meaning some are limiting transfers or procedures, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. The county's hospitals added 14 patients with COVID-19 over the weekend, jumping from a reported 29 on Friday to 43 on Monday. The health department says two of those patients are in intensive care. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County hospital status downgraded as COVID-19 rates fall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole County, MO
Health
Cole County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in ATV rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon in an ATV rollover crash in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 808 near Route RA around 2:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joshua J. Carter, 31, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was hurt after he took a curve too The post Two hurt in ATV rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Last-minute ways to save in Mid-Missouri on back-to-school supplies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The new school year is approaching as Mid-Missouri families deal with inflation. There are still ways to save money on last-minute back-to-school purchases. In Columbia, PowerHouse Community Development plans to host a back-to-school bash Friday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the MU Health Pavilion on Ash Street. Children that attend the The post Last-minute ways to save in Mid-Missouri on back-to-school supplies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy