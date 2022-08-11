THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 22 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county reported one new case on Sunday, 13 new cases on Monday, three new cases on Tuesday and five new cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in August

The weekly Missouri COVID update shows that Cole County has a low COVID community level.

In the week prior to August 5, there were 72 COVID positive cases, 41 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

Over 61% or 46,954 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

