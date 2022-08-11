ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Plaintiffs propose Morris Canal Manor compromise to Jersey City Planning Board

The Morris Canal Community Development Corporation has proposed a compromise to the Jersey City Planning Board on the Morris Canal Manor project, which would effectively settle the lawsuit they filed in May. “We believe that the attached plan Amendments represent a fair compromise that satisfies the community’s desires regarding height...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Traffic
Jersey City, NJ
Traffic
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Condo association’s lawsuit seeking to halt Story Dispensary in Hoboken dismissed

51-53 14th Street Condominium Association, Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to halt the Story Dispensary project in Hoboken was dismissed by Hudson County Superior Court Assignment Judge Jeffrey Jablonski, court documents show. The suit, filed in the Hudson County Superior Court Chancery Division in May, alleged that building owners Drew Nussbaum...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices hosting overdose awareness vigil in North Bergen

The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices will be hosting an overdose awareness vigil in North Bergen on Wednesday, officials announced. “Substance abuse does not discriminate and the opioid epidemic continues to devastatingly impact countless individuals and families across the country,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for fatal 2018 shooting

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a fatal shooting back on September 4th, 2018 after a four-week trial. On Friday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced James Crawford, 24, of Jersey City, to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of Eric Crocker, 23, on September 4th, 2018.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Fulop
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop

A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jersey City Council#The Turnpike Authority#Councilwoman
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy