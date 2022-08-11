Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses budget update, Tidewater Basin Redevelopment Plan at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed the city’s annual budget, the Tidewater Basin Redevelopment Plan, and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion widening project at today’s caucus. “What are we waiting on for the budget?,” Council President Joyce Watterman asked. Business Administrator John Metro said the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit receives $44.67M from FTA to renovate Union City bus garage into public terminal
NJ Transit has received $44,677,500 from the Federal Transit Administration to renovate the Union City bus garage as a public terminal that will be able to charge and deploy electric buses. “The New Jersey Transit Corporation will receive funding to renovate its Union City bus garage, allowing the agency to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Plaintiffs propose Morris Canal Manor compromise to Jersey City Planning Board
The Morris Canal Community Development Corporation has proposed a compromise to the Jersey City Planning Board on the Morris Canal Manor project, which would effectively settle the lawsuit they filed in May. “We believe that the attached plan Amendments represent a fair compromise that satisfies the community’s desires regarding height...
hudsoncountyview.com
Condo association’s lawsuit seeking to halt Story Dispensary in Hoboken dismissed
51-53 14th Street Condominium Association, Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to halt the Story Dispensary project in Hoboken was dismissed by Hudson County Superior Court Assignment Judge Jeffrey Jablonski, court documents show. The suit, filed in the Hudson County Superior Court Chancery Division in May, alleged that building owners Drew Nussbaum...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices hosting overdose awareness vigil in North Bergen
The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices will be hosting an overdose awareness vigil in North Bergen on Wednesday, officials announced. “Substance abuse does not discriminate and the opioid epidemic continues to devastatingly impact countless individuals and families across the country,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for fatal 2018 shooting
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a fatal shooting back on September 4th, 2018 after a four-week trial. On Friday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced James Crawford, 24, of Jersey City, to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of Eric Crocker, 23, on September 4th, 2018.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break
NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
Driver caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car after traffic stop on I-95, cops say
A New York City man was arrested in Bergen County on Thursday after investigators found about 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more...
Winning Mega Millions, Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey
A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The Mega Millions winner from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Garfield Mini Mart, 61 Passaic St., in Garfield. The winning numbers were 23, 24, 50, 54 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
