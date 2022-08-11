Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
BLINN TO HOST PERFORMING ARTS SERIES AT THE O’DONNELL CENTER
The Blinn College District’s Performing Arts Series at the O’Donnell will return next month. The series includes four family-friendly shows featuring music, magic, and acrobatics. All will be held at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus. The first show is “The...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM NOON LIONS CLUB DONATES TO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is going to benefit from the generosity of a local civic organization. The Brenham Noon Lions Club has made a $1,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club. Lions Club President John Trostle made the check presentation to Club Executive Director Stephanie...
kwhi.com
CHESS NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Chess as its Pet of the Week. Chess is a neutered Shepherd mix, about 2 years old. Brenham Animal Services says he has good manners and a hankering for taking a dip in the pool after zooming around the play yard. Staff members say he will soak up all the love he is given.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BLINN CHEER/DANCE TO HOST FIRST EVER KIDS CLINIC
The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are excited to host their first ever kids clinic. The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic...
Click2Houston.com
Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD OFFERING GOLDEN BOBCAT SENIOR PASS
Hempstead ISD is offering those in their community that are 60 years or older, the chance to sign up for a Golden Bobcat Senior Pass. According to the school district, it is their way of saying thank you to fans that have supported their programs for a long time. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES
The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RECEIVES AWARD FROM TEXAS EMS ALLIANCE
The Washington County EMS was honored last week at the Texas EMS Alliance Awards, which were held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. Washington County was chosen as the 2022 EMS Agency of the Year. Director Kevin Deramus accepted the award on Washington County’s behalf. According to the press release...
kwhi.com
MORAN ELECTED TO TEXAS 4-H COUNCIL
A Washington County 4-H member was recently elected to the Texas 4-H Council, and participated in a retreat at West Texas A&M University to prepare her for her upcoming year representing 4-Hers across Texas. Madison Moran was elected District 11 4-H Council Chairman. She is the daughter of David and...
kwhi.com
SEALY BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT ON MONDAY
As students get ready to return to class, Sealy High School is giving them a little preview by hosting their Back to School Night on Monday evening. They will start with “Meet the Teacher” from 5-6:30pm, and then that will be followed by a parent meeting at 6:30pm in the school auditorium.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD CALLS BOND ELECTION FOR NOVEMBER
Brenham ISD will go out for a bond election this fall. The Brenham School Board on Monday agreed with the bond planning committee’s recommendation given last week of presenting two separate bond proposals in November. The first proposition will include a new junior high school housing 1,450 students in grades 6-8 for $111 million, with an estimated tax rate impact of $0.1500. The second will cover Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility renovation and new construction for $25 million and an estimated tax impact of $0.0360.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Comments / 0