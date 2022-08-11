ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges JCPS to end required mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron penned an open letter to the commonwealth’s largest school district to end its mandatory mask mandate. The letter was sent to Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, which said Cameron’s office is looking into whether the school district has the ability to impose its mask mandate.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16

Your Money: Local inflation impact, McDonald's recruiting 50+, Hot Barbie color, Walmart+ bundle. McDonald's races to hire people over 50 as companies seek to lure retirees back to work. Also, how are Kentucky and Indiana impacted by inflation versus other parts of the country? Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Wave 3

Multiple vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky is being slowed due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene. No report of injuries has...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy