Wave 3
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges JCPS to end required mask mandate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron penned an open letter to the commonwealth’s largest school district to end its mandatory mask mandate. The letter was sent to Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, which said Cameron’s office is looking into whether the school district has the ability to impose its mask mandate.
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on EKY flood recovery
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky on Monday. He is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch that live above.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
Wave 3
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
Wave 3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Your Money: Local inflation impact, McDonald's recruiting 50+, Hot Barbie color, Walmart+ bundle. McDonald's races to hire people over 50 as companies seek to lure retirees back to work. Also, how are Kentucky and Indiana impacted by inflation versus other parts of the country? Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As you wait for the train to pass and unblock the intersection on your way home, you may have the same question that Shelley asked WAVE News:. “Why is there no limit to the length of trains and/or how long they can block intersections?”. The short...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
Wave 3
KYTC crews working to clear flood debris from roads
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two weeks on from historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the efforts to clean up and recover continue. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out in two hard-hit counties working to remove debris from state highways. KYTC District 7 crews are focusing on Route 15...
Wave 3
Multiple vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky is being slowed due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene. No report of injuries has...
