CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, TV channel, live stream, game stats for Saturday's preseason game
The Seahawks and Steelers are halfway through their preseason opener. As these clubs went into the locker room for halftime, Pittsburgh held a touchdown lead thanks to some strong play from both Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as this quarterback battle in Pittsburgh wages on. Trubisky got the start and...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not be suspended this year
Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports (per Field Yates of ESPN). Schefter says it's looking "more and more likely" that the assault charges against Kamara won't lead to a suspension in 2022. That's partially because court dates keep getting pushed back, with the most recent postponement being from Aug. 5 to Sept. 29. It's not clear how much of that, if any, is an intentional strategy by Kamara's lawyers. The case reportedly involves video evidence that shows Kamara punching a man multiple times, but the NFL often prefers to let legal situations play out in court before ruling on a league suspension. It does seem like something that will cost Kamara at least a game or two -- and quite possibly more -- at some point in the not-so-distant future, and he isn't totally out of the woods as far as 2022 is concerned.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Netane Muti: Recovering from procedure
Muti (knee) is week-to-week after recently undergoing surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. It's a discouraging sign for Muti, who was already likely on the outside looking in at a starting spot on Denver's offensive line. He'll provide a solid boost to the Broncos' depth at guard whenever he returns, but Graham Glasgow and Ben Braden should see an uptick in reps for now.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Griffith (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Griffith dislocated his elbow during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys and will be sidelined for an extended period. It's possible he returns by Week 1, but Denver will likely need a contingency plan in case he doesn't return until the later end of the initial timetable. Griffith's absence is a big blow to Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker during much of training camp.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not in line to suit up Sunday
Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener
Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions. Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Gets dinged up at practice
Davis suffered a minor undisclosed injury during Sunday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Per Hensley, Davis appeared to walk off a stinger towards the end of practice, but the veteran didn't take another rep the rest of the day. On the bright side, he didn't seek help from a trainer or leave the field early, so he appears to be dealing with a minor issue. Regardless, his status should still be monitored ahead of next Sunday's exhibition game against the Cardinals as he currently stands as the top backup behind J.K. Dobbins (knee), who's been activated off PUP but remains limited during practices.
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Undergoes foot surgery
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that Stevenson underwent foot surgery last week and didn't provide a timetable for his return, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Stevenson left practice early Tuesday with the injury and has since undergone a procedure that may sideline him to start the regular...
