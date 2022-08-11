Why don’t the these people spend the money on helping the unfortunate of their countries and lesson out poverty. Who cares about a robot if you have nothing to eat.
Doesn’t seem all that impressive yet. Walks very slow. Moves slow and awkwardly. The promo video doesn’t inspire confidence. It’s like the thing barely learned to walk. Big deal. We all know walking is a big deal but that’s been perfected by many robots already. Tesla bot will very likely be superior. I’m looking forward to that. These articles saying CyberOne beat Tesla to market don’t seem to mean much if the thing can barely walk and stand for a selfie…
Seems like they are trying to get people to relate to it emotionally. The noises it makes, it falling down etc... Creepy to know it's REAL and not a movie
