Fort Worth, TX

Long-lost siblings reunite at Texas hospital

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXjYc_0hDrxVcG00

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of long-lost siblings who reunited thanks to a DNA test said they had spent years passing one another in the halls of a Texas hospital.

Raymond Turner said he and his family moved to Fort Worth from Houston in 2015, and he took a job as a producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio, a recording studio at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where patients can record their own music.

Turner started his job the same year that Christina Sadberry started bringing her then-4-year-old son, Bryson, to the hospital for treatments.

Turner's wife, Maria, bought him a 23andMe DNA kit for Christmas in 2021 so he could learn more about his lineage, and they were surprised to find he matched with a sibling: Sadberry.

Turner messaged Sadberry on the app, but her account showed she had been inactive for some time. A few days later, Maria Turner was able to get in touch with Sadberry on Facebook.

Sadberry said she looked at Turner's photos on the social networking site and soon realized she had seen Turner earlier that same day, playing the keyboard at Sparklefly Recording Studio. She said the encounter stuck out to her because it was the first time she had ever seen anyone inside the studio during Bryson's appointments.

The siblings said they are now enjoying getting to know one another.

"This right here is nothing I expected," Sadberry said in a post on the hospital's website. "It can only go up from here. It already feels like family."

FORT WORTH, TX
