Don’t Pay $350, Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022 Model) 10.4″ Tablet with S Pen for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only

Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
techeblog.com
Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $900, Get the Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Smartphone for $649 Shipped – Today Only
The Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Smartphone is a flagship device that won’t disappoint, and you can get one for $649 shipped, today only, originally $899. What really sets it apart from its predecessors is an all-new camera system with no sensors all around. Featuring a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1, a 48MP periscope telephoto camera capable of 4X optical zoom, and an updated 12MP ultrawide, while the front-facing 11MP selfie camera can now record 4K video. Product page.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Phone Arena
Amazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever
You may find this hard to believe given that we're talking about the single best-selling device of a thriving global industry, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is slowly and steadily getting ridiculously affordable these days. It's also pretty ridiculous just how easy it has become of late to score...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
TVGuide.com
Best Apple Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple AirPods Pro, & More — Up To Nearly 40 Percent Off
Attention all Apple fans! Amazon just slashed the prices on all sorts of Apple products. Right now, you can save up to nearly 40 percent on select Apple gear. Just about everything Apple is on sale from the Apple AirPods Pro to the Apple Watch SE. In fact, the retail giant even dropped prices on headphones and earbuds from Beats by Dre -- an Apple-owned company.
Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy devices today and save up to $1,000 on smartphones and more
Samsung Galaxy tech are some of the best on the market and not only can you pre-order the latest models, but you can also save up to $1,000.
Review: The Hisense U6H Is a Budget TV That Goes Way Above and Beyond
Buying a new TV doesn’t always have to cost astronomical amounts of dough. A step below top names like Samsung, LG, and Sony are the mid- and entry-level titans of affordable flat-screen TVs, with respected names like Vizio, TCL, and the focus of today’s review, Hisense. Seeing a prolific rise in the world of budget-priced sets, Hisense produces bright and powerful LED sets with respectable specs and a medley of awesome features to round out the user experience. New to 2022, I was able to play around with the 65-inch Hisense U6H TV, and I walked away from my weeks of demoing...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $20, Get Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.99 – This Weekend Only
The Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones are great for those who don’t either don’t need to go wireless or just don’t have a compatible device, and you can get this pair for $9.99 (free shipping on orders $25 or over), this weekend only, originally $19.99. Its lightweight 1.38-inch neodymium dynamic drivers may be small, but they deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to even the most demanding soundtracks. Product page.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event 2022: Samsung Class 7 Series TV Deals You Can Enjoy Right Now
We are heading for the end of this year's Best Buy Anniversary Sales Event, but you still have time before it ends on August 14. There have been great discounts this whole week for smartwatches, appliances, and even electric bikes and scooters!. In fact, if you happen to be on...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and more
Today’s best deals selection starts at Best Buy, where you can now purchase a new M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299 after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, Apple’s latest processor with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. The best part is that this powerhouse will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, so you can work through the day without worry.
Phone Arena
Apple's costlier iPhone 14 Pro could start at the same 128GB storage as the 13 Pro after all
Whether or not Apple will unveil and subsequently release the iPhone 14 quartet earlier than recent history would suggest, we're definitely getting close to Cupertino's next big product announcement event, which means all the rumors and gossip of the last... 12 months should grow clearer and more focused. That's not...
