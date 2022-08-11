RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Ronald J. "RJ" Blakley, 77, of rural Rushville, Missouri, passed peacefully at home on Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in St. Joseph, eldest son of James O. and Lila L. (Scroggins) Blakley. He spent the majority of his youth living on the family farm with his grandparents, Charles "CW" and Goldie (Trosper) Blakley. He attended the Buchanan County R-IV schools graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and Northwest Missouri State University until being drafted into the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he finished his undergraduate degree in education at Missouri Western State University, then acquired his Masters in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from Central Missouri State University.

