Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Blakley, Ronald J. 1945-2022 Rushville, Mo.
RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Ronald J. "RJ" Blakley, 77, of rural Rushville, Missouri, passed peacefully at home on Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in St. Joseph, eldest son of James O. and Lila L. (Scroggins) Blakley. He spent the majority of his youth living on the family farm with his grandparents, Charles "CW" and Goldie (Trosper) Blakley. He attended the Buchanan County R-IV schools graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and Northwest Missouri State University until being drafted into the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he finished his undergraduate degree in education at Missouri Western State University, then acquired his Masters in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from Central Missouri State University.
tncontentexchange.com
Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show sees a lot of traffic
HOPKINS, Mo. — Last weekend’s Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show provided visitors with a large show; a total of 77 quilted items and 114 entries were on display. The show featured numerous pieces in several categories including crocheting, crafts and handwork, according to an email from Sandy Alexander, one of the show’s organizers.
tncontentexchange.com
GALLERY: Hopkins Picnic Parade
HOPKINS, Mo. — The 134th annual Hopkins Picnic offered a little something for everyone. This gallery offers a peek into the annual Hopkins Picnic Parade. Originally published on maryvilleforum.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
Beattie, Billy P. 1932-2022 Savannah, Mo.
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Billy P. Beattie, 89, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Billy was born Nov. 29, 1932, on the family farm in Savannah to Paulette and Lillian (Glenn) Beattie. He was united in marriage with Kay (Sandusky) Beattie on Dec. 14, 1958. Billy graduated from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
No more cases of the Mondays in Maysville
MAYSVILLE, Mo. — Since Lathrop R-II pioneered the idea 12 years ago, the sending of students to school five days a week has, at least in rural Missouri, become more commonly a thing of the past. Maysville R-I students will return to class one day later than the neighboring...
tncontentexchange.com
Nimtz, Ann H. 1922-2022 Wathena, Kan.
WATHENA, Kan. - Ann Helene Nimtz, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. Ann was born in Robinson, Kansas, on Sept. 5, 1922, to Emil and Elise Dombrowe. She married Arthur Nimtz in 1947 and in 1950 they welcomed a son, Charles Nimtz. The Nimtzs attended Christ Lutheran Church of Wathena.
tncontentexchange.com
My Word: A happy camper
The August 2 primary election left me a happy camper. The turnout in Nodaway County was solid for an election step that is often bypassed by busy people; indeed, the results for a conservative like me were as ideal as one could hope. The vote went thunderously for Republicans. Roy...
Comments / 0