Washington, DC

Deadline

Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 10 Cohort Finalists For 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Starz’s #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has revealed the 10 participants selected from 500 applicants for phase one kicking off on August 22nd. The finalists are Alejandra Lopez, Corey Dashuan, Gabby Revilla Lugo, Ida Yazdi, John Lowe, Jorge Thomson, Naiyah Ambros, Nzinga Kemp, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin. The cohort includes writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds and captures the kind of inclusivity that Starz celebrates in its programming, talent, and throughout its organization. The program gives the finalists access to industry insiders including Starz executives Kathryn Busby, Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Giovanna Desselle, Sebastian Arboleda, and Jordan Lippetz; Jairo Alvarado and Tony Gil of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Drag Race Philippines’ in the US

Drag queens are the hardest-working entertainers in the world, and the Drag Race franchise wants you to know that. Drag Race Philippines is the latest in a long line of international spinoffs designed to broadcast a country’s drag excellence across the globe. So, how can you watch Drag Race Philippines if you live on the other side of the globe? What if you live in the United States? Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race Philippines‘ debut. When does Drag Race Philippines Season 1 premiere? Drag Race Philippines premieres in the United States on Wednesday, August 17 at 4 a.m. PT...
ENTERTAINMENT
Magic 95.9

The Wizard Of Oz Gets Re-Imagined By Black Writer; Mass Substitute Teacher Hiring In Baltimore; & A Record Breaking MD Gaming Profits Have A Record Fiscal Year.

Kenya Barris to write, direct modern re-imagining of ‘The Wizard of Oz’. The Wizard of Oz a musical classic is getting a remix. Kenya Barris, an Emmy award winning writer and producer was chosen by Warner Bros. to write and direct a re-imagining of the hit musical. Deadline reports...
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Cornelius Smith Jr. on His Hopes to Bring ‘American Prophet’ to Broadway

The new musical “American Prophet” is now in the midst of its world premiere run at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Next stop: Broadway? Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: That’s the goal, according to the show’s star, Cornelius Smith Jr., speaking on the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety’s theater podcast. “I hope the next stage is that we get to Broadway and we get to New York,” he said. “That’s kind of the dream and the point. … I don’t have any say over when and where; I just know that something’s going to happen sometime next year. I’m looking forward to...
WASHINGTON, DC

