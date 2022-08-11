Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
michiganradio.org
What to know about GLWA water main break: How long is it going to last?
Seven Michigan communities are still under a boil water advisory following a water main break near Port Huron on Saturday. The break reduced water pressure in the system, which could allow for bacterial contamination. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the broken water main, advised the 133,000 residents in the affected area to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it, as well as for some other uses.
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Water bills jump for some Oakland Township residents
At about 750 homes in Oakland Township people are going to their mailbox, getting their water bill, and getting a shock. Many are just finding out about a major increase in the price of water.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
Detroit News
From forests to faucet, Michigan DNR starts new clean-water initiative
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started a Forest to MI Faucet initiative to protect the state's drinking water by encouraging more sustainable forest land use and management. Forests cover over half of Michigan's land area and most of the state's watersheds flow through one before reaching a river...
Here's what you need to know about the water main break
The water main break discovered Saturday left nearly one million residents in the metro Detroit area without steady access to clean water. Some water flow has been restored as of Sunday morning, but around 133,000 residents are still under a boil water advisory. Here's what you need to know about the water main break: What happened...
Detroit News
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
whmi.com
Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized
Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River. Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.
Western Wayne Hazmat responding to oil spill in Rouge River
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) a 55-gallon drum with oil in it is the cause of the leak.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.
abc12.com
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Owners sells American Cycle & Fitness to Trek Bicycle
PONTIAC, Mich. (BRAIN) — Co-owner Michael Reuter and Kenny Stonehouse are selling their eight-store retail chain, American Cycle & Fitness, to Trek Bicycle. "After 30 plus years in the bicycle business, it is with dry eyes and a bright outlook that we have decided to sell American Cycle & Fitness to our longtime partner/supplier, Trek Bicycle Company. The transition will be complete by mid-October and Trek reps are already present and planning for the future with our fine staff," the two announced on the business's Facebook page.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
whmi.com
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
Comments / 0