Seven Michigan communities are still under a boil water advisory following a water main break near Port Huron on Saturday. The break reduced water pressure in the system, which could allow for bacterial contamination. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the broken water main, advised the 133,000 residents in the affected area to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it, as well as for some other uses.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO