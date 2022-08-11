ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

michiganradio.org

What to know about GLWA water main break: How long is it going to last?

Seven Michigan communities are still under a boil water advisory following a water main break near Port Huron on Saturday. The break reduced water pressure in the system, which could allow for bacterial contamination. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates the broken water main, advised the 133,000 residents in the affected area to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it, as well as for some other uses.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials

A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
WAYNE, MI
Detroit News

From forests to faucet, Michigan DNR starts new clean-water initiative

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started a Forest to MI Faucet initiative to protect the state's drinking water by encouraging more sustainable forest land use and management. Forests cover over half of Michigan's land area and most of the state's watersheds flow through one before reaching a river...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized

Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River. Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.
WIXOM, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Owners sells American Cycle & Fitness to Trek Bicycle

PONTIAC, Mich. (BRAIN) — Co-owner Michael Reuter and Kenny Stonehouse are selling their eight-store retail chain, American Cycle & Fitness, to Trek Bicycle. "After 30 plus years in the bicycle business, it is with dry eyes and a bright outlook that we have decided to sell American Cycle & Fitness to our longtime partner/supplier, Trek Bicycle Company. The transition will be complete by mid-October and Trek reps are already present and planning for the future with our fine staff," the two announced on the business's Facebook page.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

