Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
jammin1057.com
Spirit Halloween Opens In Las Vegas; See Inside
It’s that time of year again… No we are not talking about back-to-school season but even better than that. The bone-chilling spooky season of Halloween time is arriving early in Las Vegas and locals aren’t surprised. It may only be the middle of August but holiday seasons...
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
tornadopix.com
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future
LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
Teriyaki Madness Prepares to Open at Boulder Station
Teriyaki Madness has been in Las Vegas since 2004, but this is its first time in a Las Vegas casino
lasvegasmagazine.com
Corner Bar Management transforms downtown Las Vegas into an entertainment destination
If you’ve visited the downtown area of Las Vegas, you might have noticed a certain shift over the past decade. What was once an area that few tourists and even locals stepped foot on—save for under the bright lights and comforts of the Fremont Street Experience—has become a utopia for drinking, dancing, dining and the digging of cool atmospheres. One street that has received great fanfare is the Fremont East District. It’s here that you’ll find a memorable night of revelry. And that’s thanks in part to Ryan Doherty and his company, Corner Bar Management.
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
vegas24seven.com
Action Bronson Brings a Taste of New York to Brooklyn Bowl, October 15
Rapper, television personality and New York Times best seller Action Bronson is taking his high energy performances from the streets of Queens to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for a one-night performance on Saturday, October 15. With countless accolades and a storied entertainment career spanning over a decade, Action Bronson continues...
Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes to Make Way for Huge New Project
The pace along the Las Vegas Strip has picked up. Whereas the North Strip used to be a bit of a wasteland, hosting space-out second-tier casinos, kitschy gift shops, and sad (mostly) restaurants, the area has become a hotbed. Resorts World Las Vegas has been joined there by multiple huge...
Las Vegan Food Bank seeks change, nutrition assistance
A Las Vegas woman has set out to make a change in the community by offering something no one else has -- free vegan food. The Las Vegan Food Bank is dishing out help in the form of produce and grains.
