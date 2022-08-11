ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
53 Things to Do in Las Vegas in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Las Vegas local here to help you plan some of the best things to do in Las Vegas! From dining at some of the best restaurants in the world to wandering hotels, Vegas has fun stuff to do for everyone. Known as the entertainment capital of the...
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Spirit Halloween Opens In Las Vegas; See Inside

It’s that time of year again… No we are not talking about back-to-school season but even better than that. The bone-chilling spooky season of Halloween time is arriving early in Las Vegas and locals aren’t surprised. It may only be the middle of August but holiday seasons...
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952.  To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future

LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
Corner Bar Management transforms downtown Las Vegas into an entertainment destination

If you’ve visited the downtown area of Las Vegas, you might have noticed a certain shift over the past decade. What was once an area that few tourists and even locals stepped foot on—save for under the bright lights and comforts of the Fremont Street Experience—has become a utopia for drinking, dancing, dining and the digging of cool atmospheres. One street that has received great fanfare is the Fremont East District. It’s here that you’ll find a memorable night of revelry. And that’s thanks in part to Ryan Doherty and his company, Corner Bar Management.
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
Action Bronson Brings a Taste of New York to Brooklyn Bowl, October 15

Rapper, television personality and New York Times best seller Action Bronson is taking his high energy performances from the streets of Queens to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for a one-night performance on Saturday, October 15. With countless accolades and a storied entertainment career spanning over a decade, Action Bronson continues...
