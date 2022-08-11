If you’ve visited the downtown area of Las Vegas, you might have noticed a certain shift over the past decade. What was once an area that few tourists and even locals stepped foot on—save for under the bright lights and comforts of the Fremont Street Experience—has become a utopia for drinking, dancing, dining and the digging of cool atmospheres. One street that has received great fanfare is the Fremont East District. It’s here that you’ll find a memorable night of revelry. And that’s thanks in part to Ryan Doherty and his company, Corner Bar Management.

