Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn down 15-20 cents, soybeans down 40-50 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat retreats on a firmer U.S....
Agriculture Online
French sorghum farmer defies drought with sustainable crop
SAINT-ESCOBILLE, France, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corn plants near Paris are stunted and the soil of harvested wheat fields is bone dry, but on Eudes Coutte's sorghum plot the leaves are green and the plants carry a full ear of grains. Four years ago, Coutte and his brother started growing...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Agriculture Online
Prices claw back up | Monday, August 15, 2022
After hitting sharp lows this morning, grain prices have regained some ground but are still down. Corn is down 12¢. Soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 11¢. Livestock are mixed. Live cattle is...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures slide as USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday after a U.S. government crop report said U.S. soy farmers would glean a record harvest even larger than previously forecast, traders said. While dry weather has hit soybean fields hard in some farms west of the Mississippi River, yields...
Agriculture Online
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on cooling wholesale pork prices and profit-taking at week's end, a day after the benchmark October contract set a life-of-contract high. Cattle futures also set back on profit-taking, but the most-active October live cattle contract...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 15, 2022
1. Soybeans and Grains Plunge in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains plunged in overnight trading in the first session since Friday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is now forecast at 4.531 billion bushels in the 2022-0223 marketing...
Agriculture Online
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
Agriculture Online
Smallest U.S. cotton crop in 13 years due to drought
U.S. cotton growers will harvest a drought-shrunken crop of 12.57 million bales, their smallest since 2009, according to the USDA’s monthly Crop Production report. Texas, the No. 1 producer, would account for nearly all of the nearly 5-million-bale decline in production from last year. The USDA also forecast a...
Agriculture Online
Colombia to focus on fighting deforestation, tracing cattle -minister
CARTAGENA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus on combating deforestation, exerting greater control over the cattle industry and will also propose cancelling external debt in exchange for conserving the environment, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday. Deforestation in Colombia rose 1.5% in 2021 to 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres),...
Agriculture Online
Rising input costs cloud the sunny outlook for farm income
High commodity prices are fueling a strong farm economy in the Midwest and Plains this summer, but agricultural lenders worry that higher prices for seeds, fertilizer, fuel and other inputs will put the brakes on farm income in the near term. “Lenders reported growing concerns about 2023,” said the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, one of four regional Feds to survey bankers every three months about farm finances.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52/T for Aug 16-31 -official
JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia will set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52 per tonne for the period of Aug. 16-31, up from $872.27 per tonne set for the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at economics ministry said on Monday. The reference price...
Agriculture Online
How to offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs
Problem: How can we offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs when values constantly change?. We have one son who farms with us. Our other son has a great job two hours away. He appreciates the operation but will never come back to farm. We want to be fair to both, but the farm can’t grow if ownership keeps diluting between generations. We’d like both boys to get land, but our farming son needs most of it. We have sizable cash and retirement accounts that could help offset the difference, but how can we do that when asset values change so much? - Submitted by email from D.T.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, August 12, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, we’ll recap the latest USDA WASDE report, agriculture weather, and farmland values. USDA released the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) today. Projected 2022/23 corn ending stocks came in at 1.388 billion bushels, ahead of the trade estimate. Soybean ending stocks also exceeded the trade’s expectations when USDA pegged them at 245 million bushels.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher soybean yield, lower demand
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022/23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. For soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government...
Agriculture Online
China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday. Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to...
Agriculture Online
RPT-UPDATE 1-Shipping disruption continues as Rhine water levels fall again in Germany
HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said. Rhine cargo shipping continues, but with vessels sometimes forced to sail three-quarters empty with cargo owners...
