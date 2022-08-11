Deshaun Watson ready for preseason, but will he be eligible?

CLEVELAND (WJW /AP) – Deshaun Watson is ready to take the field with the Cleveland Browns Friday night for the first preseason game, but team officials still waiting to find out if he will be eligible.

Watson was suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL appealed for more discipline. League officials are pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least a full season.

If the quarterback is given an indefinite suspension, he would not play in the preseason or regular season.

If his suspension is less than that, he could play in the preseason then serve his suspension during the regular season.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

Last week, the league appointed a former New Jersey Attorney General to make a final ruling on punishment. So far, no decision has been made and it’s not known when a decision will be issued.

If Watson’s discipline is increased, the NFL Players Association could file a lawsuit.

Watson has denied the allegations against him and he faces no criminal charges.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages. He has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one remains.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.