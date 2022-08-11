ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Navigating Boston area during Orange, partial Green Line MBTA shutdown

BOSTON — Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities will roll into uncharted territory when the entire MBTA Orange Line shuts down for 30 days starting Friday, Aug. 19. Three days later, parts of the Green Line will also go offline. Officials say they will be able to accomplish five years'...
WCVB

Boston native Michael Cox sworn in as Boston Police Department commissioner

BOSTON — Michael Cox, who served as a Boston police officer for three decades, was sworn in Monday as the city's next police commissioner. Cox, 57, who was previously the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a Boston native who joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and served in several roles before rising to the rank of superintendent.
WCVB

8 displaced by house fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that displaced eight people. The fire inside the multi-family home at 975 Dorchester Ave. started Saturday afternoon. Photos shared by the Boston Fire Department showed flames coming from the third floor of the house.
WCVB

MBTA riders, officials prepare for monthlong Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents now have less than a week before shuttle buses replace MBTA Orange Line train service for an entire month. The entire Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 — the goal of which is to make the transit system safer, faster and more reliable.
WCVB

Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WCVB

New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo

BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
WCVB

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

