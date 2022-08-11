BOSTON — Massachusetts residents now have less than a week before shuttle buses replace MBTA Orange Line train service for an entire month. The entire Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 — the goal of which is to make the transit system safer, faster and more reliable.

