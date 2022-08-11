Read full article on original website
WCVB
Behind the scenes at Encore Boston Harbor
Running a 5-star casino and resort is no easy task. Erika Tarantal joins the staff of more than 3,000 employees to keep Encore Boston Harbor in tip-top shape.
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu seeks to ban fossil fuel use in future buildings
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to have the city join several smaller Massachusetts communities in banning the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations. Wu announced Tuesday that she plans to file a home rule petition to establish the standards in Boston, joining...
WCVB
Model ship enthusiasts create remarkable reproductions of Navy ships: Made in Mass.
PEABODY, Mass. — Eric Bertelsen and his crew of fellow model ship enthusiasts can spend hours, days and even years working on building miniature maritime marvels. "The ships take between 6 and 12 months to build. So, they take some time. The precision is definitely takes a lot of time," Bertelsen says.
WCVB
Navigating Boston area during Orange, partial Green Line MBTA shutdown
BOSTON — Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities will roll into uncharted territory when the entire MBTA Orange Line shuts down for 30 days starting Friday, Aug. 19. Three days later, parts of the Green Line will also go offline. Officials say they will be able to accomplish five years'...
WCVB
Taking care of furry friends at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo; the broad responsibilities of a zookeeper
Zookeepers live very busy lives, just having to feed the animals alone. Giraffes eat about 13 pounds of grain a day and up to three bags of tree branches. On this visit, Erika Tarantal is in charge of feeding time at the Franklin Park Zoo.
WCVB
Boston native Michael Cox sworn in as Boston Police Department commissioner
BOSTON — Michael Cox, who served as a Boston police officer for three decades, was sworn in Monday as the city's next police commissioner. Cox, 57, who was previously the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a Boston native who joined the Boston Police Department in 1989 and served in several roles before rising to the rank of superintendent.
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
8 displaced by house fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that displaced eight people. The fire inside the multi-family home at 975 Dorchester Ave. started Saturday afternoon. Photos shared by the Boston Fire Department showed flames coming from the third floor of the house.
WCVB
Gloucester's firefighters: A look into the daily preparation and dedication needed to protect the community
Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith says about 70% of incoming calls are non-fire-related emergencies, but the department is always preparing for the worst. Erika Tarantal joins Gloucester firefighters as they train for emergencies and respond to calls.
WCVB
Gov. Charlie Baker, MBTA leaders urge patience as 30-day Orange Line shutdown nears
BOSTON — Calling it "necessary work" that will squeeze five years' worth of work into a 30-day period, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and MBTA officials urged patience, saying the upcoming Orange Line shutdown will result in a safer, faster and more reliable transit system. The entire Orange Line, from...
WCVB
What Boston's community leaders expect of new Police Commissioner Michael Cox
BOSTON — Community leaders in the city of Boston have high hopes for newly-sworn-in Boston Police Department Commissioner Michael Cox, but they also said he has a big job ahead of him. "There's probably no more important position in the city with regard to public safety than the one...
WCVB
MBTA riders, officials prepare for monthlong Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents now have less than a week before shuttle buses replace MBTA Orange Line train service for an entire month. The entire Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 — the goal of which is to make the transit system safer, faster and more reliable.
WCVB
Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WCVB
Cleanup continues in Boston's South End after massive water main break
BOSTON — A mess created by a massive water main break in Boston's South End Monday is still being cleaned up. On Monday, a 20-inch water main broke at Tremont and Northampton streets, flooding the area and creating a massive sinkhole that swallowed a car. Homes were flooded and...
WCVB
Video shows uncontrolled MBTA Red Line train rolling through Braintree station
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Newly obtained surveillance videos show an incident that pushed federal transportation authorities to order the MBTA to immediately discuss safety issues with hundreds of employees. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on July 25, a two-car train set rolled out of the rail yard, onto the Red Line...
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
WCVB
Not just trains; Orange Line shutdown expected to cause 'severe' traffic congestion in Boston region
BOSTON — Upcoming closures of the entire MBTA Orange Line and a portion of the Green Line will cause colossal impacts, even for those who never ride the trains. "All roadway users — whether you drive, bike or walk — you will see changes in your everyday commute," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Monday.
WCVB
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
