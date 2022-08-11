Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics seeking student videos and essays for Making a Difference Month
Kimball Electronics Gives (KEG), the employee giving circle of Kimball Electronics Inc., invites all students in Dubois County, as an individual, team, or class, to dedicate time to a project that makes positive social impact for others in our communities (or for the environment) before or during September—and then capture it on video as part of a community-wide video contest.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County DAR Chapter hosts district conference
On Saturday, August 6, the Dubois County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted more than 100 DAR members from around southern Indiana for the state organization’s Southwest District Conference. State Regent Cherie Baxter presided over the meeting, aided by Southern District Director Diana Ray and Dubois County Chapter Regent Karen Adams.
Daviess County announces… Back to School!
Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) announced August 11 that they would be going back to school on August 15. The first day back for a while had been postponed due to a software issue that affected the bus transportation routing.
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Indiana Military Museum Special WWII Event
The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes is ramping up their salute to the veterans of World War Two this year. Battles, weapon demonstrations, food, and outside military vendors will be set up at the museum at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes on September 3rd. Guest speakers and flyovers will...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Fifth annual Overdose Candlelight Vigil to be held next week in Haysville
The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council plans to host its fifth annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day. This year, we will hold this important community event at Haysville Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. EST. This event is more...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
Businesses offer to help explosion victims
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including […]
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
usi.edu
USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon
With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Petunia’s Resale for Rescue has relocated, will remodel
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Petunia’s Resale for Rescue has announced it has closed up shop on its new property and starting moving merchandise into its second location. The business says it will begin to remodel a 140 year old building on the square in Boonville. People can still shop the business’s 1st Ave location across from Ivy Tech, which is […]
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jamey Todd Sibrel, 55, Evansville,
Jamey Todd Sibrel, 55, of Evansville, formerly of Holland, passed away on August 14, 2022, at his home. He was born June 1, 1967, in Huntingburg, Indiana. Jamey was united in marriage to Ann Lauderdale on May 26, 1996, at the Lincoln City Chapel. He was a member of the...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21
It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Comments / 0