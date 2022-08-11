Read full article on original website
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Onto Digital This Month, Sets Winter Date for 4K/Blu-ray Release
Following the fan appreciation event and well-deserved victory lap this weekend, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick has finally set a release date to watch the film from the comfort of your own home and to own the physical media later this year. After soaring above and beyond the $1 billion mark at the box office, and seizing a top spot from the long-reigning Titanic, you will be able to digitally purchase the legacy sequel later this month on August 23. However, you will have to hold out until November if you want to snag the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of the film.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Collider
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 1 Release Schedule Reveals 2-Episode Premiere
Prime Video has confirmed the exact hour each episode of Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available while also revealing two episodes will be released on the series premiere. Set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, the TV show will explore the past of iconic characters and explain how Sauron rose to power before the events of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Collider
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Collider
'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' Clip Highlights Kylie Kiuoka's Performance as Emiko [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share this exclusive clip from an all-new featurette for the animated comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is now available to purchase or rent on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray & DVD on October 18, 2022. The brand-new featurette clip clocks in...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
'Day Shift' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Jamie Foxx Film
Since the advent of silent movies, vampire movies have been a mainstay of international cinema. As a result, the way vampires are portrayed in pop culture is heavily influenced by these movies. For decades, Hollywood has looked to these blood-sucking monsters for filmmaking inspiration. One of the most well-known subgenres...
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Objected to Black Adam's Live-Action Debut in 'Shazam'
The arrival of Black Adam into the on-screen world of DC Comics and its superheroes is nearly upon us. Having already previously made his presence felt at the recent SDCC Panel for the film, fans were already eagerly awaiting a live-action debut on the big screen. However, that long-awaited arrival of the titular anti-hero could have come a lot sooner had Warner Bros. stuck to their original plan in the release of 2019’s Shazam!
