ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 5

Sandra Singleton
1d ago

yeah just another way for the Biden Administration to make people pay for something they didn't create I think all rich people should have to pay their s*** not us we is poor

Reply
7
Janice Smyth
1d ago

teaching them to live off the government. And you don't have topay your own way. The government will have the taxpayers do it.

Reply
9
Bruce Bentley
1d ago

I saw a statement that women say my body, my choice, I say your student loan your debt

Reply
9
Related
WILX-TV

University of Michigan to host virtual teach out on abortion lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Abortion access is the topic of the year with the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June of 2022. If you have questions about the reproductive rights lawsuits happening in Michigan, there is a free resource for you to learn all about it. The University of Michigan will be hosting a virtual teach-out Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
mitechnews.com

Former Michigan Gov Rick Snyder Has Joined A Cybersecurity Startup

ANN ARBOR – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder provides details on his latest company, SensCy, a cybersecurity start-up, launched July 25 to help small and medium-sized organizations through a high-tech, high-touch model. SensCy provides coaching and fractional CIOs and CISOs for a fraction of the cost of hiring these cybersecurity pros and charges a monthly subscription fee that starts at just $750 a month.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students

Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#Pslf
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wrif.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy