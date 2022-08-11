Read full article on original website
Sandra Singleton
1d ago
yeah just another way for the Biden Administration to make people pay for something they didn't create I think all rich people should have to pay their s*** not us we is poor

Janice Smyth
1d ago
teaching them to live off the government. And you don't have topay your own way. The government will have the taxpayers do it.

Bruce Bentley
1d ago
I saw a statement that women say my body, my choice, I say your student loan your debt

WILX-TV
University of Michigan to host virtual teach out on abortion lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Abortion access is the topic of the year with the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June of 2022. If you have questions about the reproductive rights lawsuits happening in Michigan, there is a free resource for you to learn all about it. The University of Michigan will be hosting a virtual teach-out Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WILX-TV
Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class
Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
WILX-TV
Holt makes changes to school lunch program: Find out how to still receive benefits
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - When children head back to school, some families will be hit with a bill they might have forgotten about - lunch. During the pandemic, Congress gave schools a waiver allowing all students to get free lunch regardless of income. Families are already stretched by increased costs...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
mitechnews.com
Former Michigan Gov Rick Snyder Has Joined A Cybersecurity Startup
ANN ARBOR – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder provides details on his latest company, SensCy, a cybersecurity start-up, launched July 25 to help small and medium-sized organizations through a high-tech, high-touch model. SensCy provides coaching and fractional CIOs and CISOs for a fraction of the cost of hiring these cybersecurity pros and charges a monthly subscription fee that starts at just $750 a month.
The Oakland Press
Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students
Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
Sales rep. sentenced for defrauding MSU out of $1.2M
A Dimondale man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for a health care fraud conspiracy charge.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan school districts enhancing safety measures as they prepare for new school year
(WXYZ) — We are entering into the last days of summer which means the start of the school year is right around the corner. What is typically a joyous time for parents wanting a break is now being met with concern as some families express reservations about the safety of their kids returning to the classroom.
Bus driver shortage continues to strain West Michigan schools
Thousands of kids in West Michigan could be at risk of having no transportation with the ongoing bus driver shortage.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Opinion | Why Michigan abortion law confusion will linger until November
If you're a physician who treats Michigan women seeking an abortion, the good news is that nobody is coming to arrest you. Not yet, at least — and probably not before the end of this year, if ever. Oh, there's plenty of uncertainty lurking between now and then, like the hearing this Wednesday in Oakland County, where Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham could...
wrif.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
