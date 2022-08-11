Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Junior High Students recognized by youth football league for fundraising project
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the halftime of one of Saturday’s little league football games, local junior high students were recognized for their fundraising project. Students Donte Mondragon, Dylan Close, and Ludvin Rogriquez Gomez began a language arts project they coined “no football player left behind” to help raise money for registration fees for the upcoming little league football season. Incoming 8th-grade student, Donte Mondragon took the field at halftime of the 9 a.m. little league game featuring the Buccs at the Vikings to be recognized on behalf of all the students involved in the project.
wyo4news.com
School meals are no longer free to all students
ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.
wyo4news.com
Jynneos Vaccine is available at Sweetwater County Public Health
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health has received the Jynneos Vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease. Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is reserved for those people who are at the highest risk. The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
wyo4news.com
8th annual Tiger Town Bash set for September 1 in a new location
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) along with Rock Springs High School have finalized plans for the eighth annual Tiger Town Bash. Set for Thursday, September 1, the Tiger Town Bash will showcase our TIGER PRIDE as our students head back to school; it’s also just days before the first home football game! The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team, and marching band will be performing and all clubs, organizations, and groups are invited to set up and showcase their activities. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Art on the Green
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
wyo4news.com
Robert “Bob” Muckley (September 3, 1938 – July 20, 2022)
Robert “Bob” Muckley, 83 passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by family in Denver, Colorado. Military Honors, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 15, 2022
August 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a...
wyo4news.com
Polling locations: Where do I vote?
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Do you know where to vote for the Primary Elections? If not, click this link –> https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/PollPlace/ and type in your address to learn where you can go and vote tomorrow. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the 2022 current...
Comments / 0