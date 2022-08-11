Read full article on original website
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump...
Xcel Energy local spending supports area economy
AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Xcel Energy not only powers the regional economy with clean, reliable electricity, but also supports local jobs and economic development through hundreds of millions of dollars spent with Texas and New Mexico businesses. In 2021, Xcel Energy purchased almost $745 million in goods and...
DPS conducts joint operation to suppress crime in El Paso
The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:. EL PASO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 9-11,2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) conducted a surge operation focusing on crime suppression in El Paso. The joint operation involved the arrests of wanted fugitives, drug offenders, human smugglers and those operating stash houses. Investigations also led to the apprehension of numerous undocumented non-citizens.
ERCOT Board announces new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on...
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
SEARCH: How did your school district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for each school district and campus in the state Monday. The ratings mark the first since 2019, after the TEA paused ratings in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, ratings were issued on an A-F scale....
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
NMSP: Elderly woman killed in traffic crash near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales. The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was...
KAMC Friday AM Weather Update, August 12th, 2022
Today: Muggy conditions will come into the forecast through the day with temperatures just a few degrees above the seasonal average. The afternoon high will reach 95°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight and last into tomorrow morning. The evening low will be dropping down to 70°.
