everythinglubbock.com

Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump...
ATLANTA, GA
everythinglubbock.com

Xcel Energy local spending supports area economy

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Xcel Energy not only powers the regional economy with clean, reliable electricity, but also supports local jobs and economic development through hundreds of millions of dollars spent with Texas and New Mexico businesses. In 2021, Xcel Energy purchased almost $745 million in goods and...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

DPS conducts joint operation to suppress crime in El Paso

The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:. EL PASO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 9-11,2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) conducted a surge operation focusing on crime suppression in El Paso. The joint operation involved the arrests of wanted fugitives, drug offenders, human smugglers and those operating stash houses. Investigations also led to the apprehension of numerous undocumented non-citizens.
EL PASO, TX
ERCOT Board announces new CEO

ERCOT Board announces new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

NMSP: Elderly woman killed in traffic crash near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales. The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was...
PORTALES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC Friday AM Weather Update, August 12th, 2022

Today: Muggy conditions will come into the forecast through the day with temperatures just a few degrees above the seasonal average. The afternoon high will reach 95°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight and last into tomorrow morning. The evening low will be dropping down to 70°.
